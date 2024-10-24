2024 election updates: Harris calls Trump a 'fascist' as new polling shows possible shift

In the closing weeks of Election Day 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris is labeling former President Donald Trump a "fascist" after his longest-serving chief of staff, John Kelly, said that he praised Hitler while in office. Harris called the statements a "911 call to the American people."

This comes as a new poll shows Trump leading Harris with 47 percent to her 45 percent, according to a Wall Street Journal survey released Wednesday. In the Journal's August poll, Harris had a slight edge of 2 points, but both polls fell within the margin of error.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12 days from today.

‘Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Harris’ : In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in : In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in Wall Street Journal poll (Oct. 23)

'Trump closes in': Trump also leads Harris by two points, 51% to 49%, nationally among likely voters in HarrisX/Forbes Poll (Oct. 23)

'Close race': poll shows Harris leading national polls and with 1.9-percentage-point lead over Trump (Oct. 22) FiveThirtyEight poll shows Harris leading national polls and with 1.9-percentage-point lead over Trump (Oct. 22)

Reuters/Ipsos poll: Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, a new Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found. (Oct. 22)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is expected to return to Atlanta on Thursday for the "When We Vote We Win" rally alongside President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen : The Democratic nominee is expected to return to Atlanta on Thursday for the "When We Vote We Win" rally alongside President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen , who recently endorsed her. This will be the first time Harris and Obama will appear together on the campaign trail.

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will hold a rally in Tempe, Arizona for a second time this month, days before his running mate JD Vance's rally in Peoria on Saturday.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

The race to fill Bob Menendez’s U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the 2024 election. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican challenger Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat left vacant after Menendez’s resignation following his conviction on federal bribery charges. Read more here.

