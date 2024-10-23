Andy Kim vs Curtis Bashaw: Who will fill NJ’s open Senate seat?

article

The race to fill Bob Menendez’s U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the 2024 election. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican challenger Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat left vacant after Menendez’s resignation following his conviction on federal bribery charges.

Here's what you need to know about where the candidates stand on key issues and what the polls say:

The candidates

Andy Kim, a three-term congressman from southern New Jersey’s 3rd District, is looking to bring his Washington experience to the Senate. He’s made a name for himself through his work on healthcare reform, small business relief and environmental initiatives.

Curtis Bashaw, a first-time candidate and hotel developer from Cape May, represents the GOP’s hopes of flipping a New Jersey Senate seat for the first time in more than 50 years. A self-described moderate, Bashaw aims to win over independent voters and position himself as a fresh voice for change.

Kim has consistently supported green energy initiatives, voting in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act to invest in U.S. energy production and create jobs in sustainable sectors. Bashaw, on the other hand, favors an "all of the above" approach to energy, advocating for job creation through traditional energy sources and expressing concerns about rushing into expensive mandates like electric vehicles and offshore wind projects.

On the economy, both candidates back small businesses, but their methods differ. Kim touts his record of supporting tax policies that have provided relief to small business owners. Bashaw argues for lower taxes and deregulation, seeking to bring jobs back to the U.S. by reducing reliance on China.

The candidates also differ on healthcare. Kim supports universal healthcare and has worked on legislation to lower prescription drug prices and expand Medicare. Bashaw focuses on making healthcare more affordable through market-driven solutions like expanding health plans and reducing interstate barriers for doctors.

Both candidates describe themselves as pro-choice, but there is a significant distance between their positions. Bashaw supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and describes himself as an advocate for women’s access to reproductive healthcare, including birth control and IVF. Kim, meanwhile, has been more vocal in his opposition to the Court’s decision, pledging to fight for a comprehensive federal law restoring reproductive freedom nationwide.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., speaks to delegates in Paramus, N.J., March 4, 2024. A federal appeals court upheld a lower court judge's ruling putting a temporary halt on New Jersey's primary ballot design, widely seen as helping those with party establishm Expand

In their first debate, Kim criticized Bashaw for supporting former President Donald Trump, noting that Trump’s policies have hurt New Jersey, particularly the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap. Bashaw, who defeated a Trump-endorsed rival in the Republican primary, did not explicitly defend the former president but emphasized that elections are binary choices.

FILE - New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw speaks to reporters after the first debate in the Senate race against Democratic Rep. Andy Kim, Oct. 6, 2024, in Nutley, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini, File)

What’s at stake?

This Senate race has national implications, with both parties seeing New Jersey as a key battleground. A recent poll shows Kim holding a narrow five-point lead over Bashaw, but with 29% of voters still undecided, the race is far from settled.

Voters will cast their ballots on Nov. 5, and the outcome could play a crucial role in shaping the balance of power in Congress.