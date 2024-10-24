Pat Ryan vs Alison Esposito: Can Republicans turn NY red?

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

The suburban district in upstate New York is a crucial target for Republicans in this unique House battle after a "red wave" two years ago.

Esposito, a former NYPD officer and the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor in 2022, has emphasized crime, the broader crisis, and the economy as key issues for voters, while freshman Rep. Pat Ryan, an Iraq War veteran, has focused on his bipartisan efforts, gun safety, and reproductive rights.

The candidates

Alison Esposito served 25 years with the NYPD, rising to the rank of deputy inspector and commanding officer of the 70th Precinct. She has made public safety a central focus of her campaign and has been a vocal critic of New York’s bail reforms.

However, her record as a police officer has recently faced scrutiny. Earlier this month, City & State NY reported that New York City paid a total of $120,000 to settle two misconduct lawsuits against her. Additionally, Politico revealed that Esposito was reprimanded by her NYPD superiors after her off-duty firearm, police identification, and shield were stolen from her unlocked vehicle in 2016.

Pat Ryan is a businessman and Army veteran who served as a military intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. After founding his own tech company, he won a special election in 2019 to become Ulster County's executive, where he implemented a universal basic income program. A West Point graduate, Ryan narrowly secured victory in New York’s 18th District in 2022 by focusing on abortion access and addressing voters' concerns.

Recently, Ryan faced criticism for dismissing voters’ concerns about immigration and crime as Republican "fear mongering" during a virtual campaign event, even after acknowledging these issues were top priorities for his constituents, according to his own internal polling.

Key Issues

The party is expected to zero in on abortion rights this campaign season, as Republicans fight to retain their narrow congressional majority.

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan’s campaign has launched a fierce attack ad targeting Republican opponent Alison Esposito over abortion rights, signaling that the first-term Democrat is making this issue a central focus of the race.

Esposito claims her opponent is overly focused on abortion, asserting, "It’s not even a factor in this race," and believes the matter should be left to the states.

In New York, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks and allowed afterward if there’s a health risk. While she supports in vitro fertilization, Esposito did not clearly address what should happen to unused embryos, trying to balance her "pro-life" stance with options for women wanting to have children. She emphasizes a common-sense and empathetic approach to the issue.

Pat Ryan has boosted funding for Ulster County's violent crime task force and law enforcement, and in Congress, he has supported higher budgets for these agencies. He calls for commonsense gun reforms, including red flag laws and universal background checks.

In contrast, Alison Esposito opposes Governor Kathy Hochul’s criminal justice reforms like Cashless Bail and supports a Federal Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, maintaining qualified immunity, and opposing defunding the police.

Pat Ryan, a member of the Democrats for Border Security Task Force, has urged the Biden Administration to take executive action on the Southern border crisis, leading to changes in migrant processing and deportations. After southern governors began sending migrants to New York in summer 2023, Ryan called for a major disaster declaration for federal resources.

In contrast, Esposito blames the Biden administration for "gotaways," advocating for resuming border wall construction and using new technologies for monitoring.

Both incumbents are appealing to the political middle as their challengers back GOP and Democratic leaders.

Esposito acknowledges former President Trump's mental acuity but believes he lost the 2020 election and does not support a federal abortion ban. In contrast, Ryan labels Trump an existential threat to democracy, claiming he has stripped away fundamental rights, especially concerning abortion.

After urging Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, Ryan endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

For Democrats to reclaim control of the House, Ryan must retain his seat. This race highlights a unique dynamic: it focuses on regions outside the presidential battlegrounds, particularly in New York and California.