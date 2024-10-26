2024 election update: What Trump said on Joe Rogan podcast, Harris latest, polls | Oct. 26

With Election Day 2024 just over a week away, both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are ramping up their campaigns in the battleground state of Michigan, where early voting has already begun.

On Saturday alone, both campaigns are hosting seven rallies between them, reflecting their efforts to mobilize voter support.

Ahead of his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump is facing criticism for arriving hours late to a previous event Friday while recording with Joe Rogan, leaving supporters waiting in the cold.

Meanwhile, new polling shows a dead-heat race ahead of the election.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 days from today.

‘Harris lead in VA’: Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia in Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia in Washington Post SCHAR pol l (Oct. 26)

'Harris and Trump Deadlocked’: Final Times/Siena National poll finds the two candidates tied at 48 to 48 (Oct. 23.)

‘Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Harris’: In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in Wall Street Journal poll (Oct. 23)

'Trump closes in': Trump also leads Harris by two points, 51% to 49%, nationally among likely voters in HarrisX/Forbes Poll (Oct. 23)

Both candidates are in the "blue wall" Saturday in the battleground state of Michigan as early voting begins statewide.

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will join Michelle Obama in Michigan, where a significant Arab American and Muslim population is concerned about the war in Gaza.

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, US, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are breaking off from the swing-state trail to campaign in an unlikely venue this close to Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will also be in Michigan before making his way to State College, Pennsylvania.

Former US President Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

Election Resources