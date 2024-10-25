2024 election update: Trump on Joe Rogan podcast, Harris' Beyoncé rally, more news, polls | Oct. 25

With Election Day 2024 just over a week away, both Vice President Harris and former President Trump are intensifying their campaigns, bringing in big names to attract younger voters. A new poll indicates that they are deadlocked until the end, adding to the urgency of their efforts.

Both candidates will be in Texas today, with Harris holding an abortion rights rally in Houston featuring hometown star Beyoncé.

It's still unclear if Beyoncé will officially endorse her. Harris’ campaign has adopted Beyoncé’s 2016 song "Freedom" as its anthem, reinforcing the theme of liberty that resonates with her message.

Meanwhile, Trump will make his much-anticipated debut on "The Joe Rogan Experience," targeting a largely young male audience as potential voters after being a conference on border security alongside Sen. Ted Cruz.

He is also expected to return to New York City this weekend for a rally at Madison Square Garden.

JUMP TO: Election Day Countdown | Election News Today | Tracking Trump and Harris | Latest Polls | Election Map

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 11 days from today.

'I Voted' stickers are seen at a polling station during early voting for the U.S. Presidential election on Oct. 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)

'Harris and Trump Deadlocked ’: Final Times/Siena National poll finds the two candidates tied at 48 to 48 (Oct. 23.)

‘Trump Takes Narrow Lead Over Harris’: In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in In the closing weeks of the race, Trump opened a narrow lead in Wall Street Journal poll (Oct. 23)

'Trump closes in' : Trump also leads Harris by two points, 51% to 49%, nationally among likely voters in HarrisX/Forbes Poll (Oct. 23)

'Close race': FiveThirtyEight poll shows Harris leading national polls and with 1.9-percentage-point lead over Trump (Oct. 22)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will hold a rally in Houston with Beyoncé this today, following a star-studded evening in Atlanta alongside former President Obama and award-winning singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. Beyoncé, whose anthem "Freedom" is prominently played at Harris' rallies, will be joining Ms. Harris for an event focused on abortion rights.

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Clarkston, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. The presidential contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is statistically tied among likely voters in each of the seven swing states Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will be in Texas' capital city today, where he is expected to hold a news conference on border security alongside Senator Ted Cruz. He will then join Joe Rogan for an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the top-performing podcast on Spotify, which has over 15 million followers.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a Turning Point Action 'United for Change' campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRI Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Click here if you're having trouble viewing on mobile.

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

For more on this, read here.

Election Resources