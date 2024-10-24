Trump rally at MSG: What to know about the weekend event in NYC

Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to New York City this weekend for a rally at Madison Square Garden.

When is Trump at Madison Square Garden?

Doors for the Sunday, Oct. 27 event open at 12 p.m. The rally will begin at 5 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area near W. 34th St. and 8th Ave.

The former president has long said he believes he can win New York, even though it's overwhelmingly Democratic, and he has lost the state in the last two elections by more than 20 percentage points.

May: South Bronx rally

The rally will be Trump’s second in the city he grew up in following a May stop in the South Bronx that drew a large and diverse crowd.

Trump addressed supporters in Crotona Park, a public green space in a neighborhood that is among the city's most diverse and its most impoverished.

While the crowd was not quite as diverse as the South Bronx as a whole, it included large numbers of Black and Hispanic voters; Spanish was heard throughout the crowd.

Some in the crowd responded by chanting, "Build the wall," a reference to Trump's push while in the White House to build a U.S.-Mexico border barrier.

September: Long Island rally

Last month, the former president held a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island. The rally was Trump's first on Long Island, since 2017.

Trump, for his part, leaned heavily on his alarmist message on immigration as he held a rally in Uniondale on New York's Long Island, focusing the bulk of his remarks on the subject.

"We’re just destroying the fabric of life in our country. And we’re not going to take it any longer. And you got to get rid of these people. Give me a shot," Trump said.

He ripped into Democratic leadership in New York City and state, blaming them for homeless people living in what he called "horrible, disgusting, dangerous, filthy encampments," and even the conditions on the New York City subway, which he called "squalid and unsafe" and promised to renovate.

"What the hell do you have to lose?" he said in asking for their votes.

Can Trump really turn New York red?

At the Long Island rally, Trump promised to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win New York state since Ronald Reagan back in 1984.

President Joe Biden carried 60.9% of the New York state vote in 2020, according to 270towin.com. Biden defeated Trump by a roughly 4% margin on Long Island, besting him in Nassau County by about 60,000 votes, though Trump carried neighboring Suffolk County by more than 200 votes.

A Republican hasn't carried New York in a presidential election since 1984, when incumbent President Ronald Reagan defeated former Vice President Walter Mondale by a margin of 53.8% to 45.8%, according to 270towin.com

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.