Trump rallies on Long Island; 1st rally since 2nd assassination attempt: LIVE

Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island – his first rally since a second apparent assassination attempt against him. Watch live updates in the media player above.

Republican officials said they received around 60,000 requests for tickets, but only a quarter of that number of people got inside – those who didn't get in are watching on giant monitors outside the Uniondale venue. This morning, SkyFOX captured thousands already in the parking lot before the rally even started.

Security was extraordinarily tight, especially after two apparent assassination attempts on the former president in the span of a little more than two months. Law enforcement officials worked quickly on to publicly knock down social media posts falsely reporting that explosives had been found in a car nearby.

The rally is Trump's first on Long Island, since 2017.

Trump assassination attempt in Florida

On Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released body cam video of Ryan Routh, the alleged suspect in the Trump assassination attempt, being taken into custody.

Investigators said the former president was the target of an assassination attempt while he was golfing at his golf course on Sunday in West Palm Beach.

U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man who pointed an AK-style rifle with a scope through a chain-linked fence. Local authorities said the gunman was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery.

Trump was not injured and the suspect who ran off was later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. A witness at the golf course took photos of Routh's vehicle and license plate.

He was arrested not long after authorities put out a "very urgent" alert. Routh was pulled over on Interstate 95 in Martin County by deputies.

Why Long Island?

In 2020, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by a roughly 4% margin on Long Island, besting him in Nassau County by about 60,000 votes, though Trump carried neighboring Suffolk County by more than 200 votes.

However, the area could be key to his party maintaining control of the House. His party is trying to protect 18 Republicans in Democratic-heavy congressional districts Joe Biden carried in 2020.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.