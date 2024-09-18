Trump rally on Long Island: Traffic impact, school closures and event details

Security is tight in and around Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, as former President Donald Trump gets ready to host a rally tonight.

What time is Trump rally today

Gates open at 8 a.m. for the 7 p.m. rally. The entrance on Hempstead Turnpike will be the only entrance that's open.

Where is Trump rally today

The rally will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale.

Trump rally Long Island tickets

Republican officials say they've received around 60,000 requests for tickets, but only a quarter of that number of people will get in – those who cannot get in can watch on giant monitors outside.

If your travels take you on the Meadowbrook Parkway, Hempstead Turnpike or any of the surrounding areas, expect gridlock for the whole day.

"Motorists and residents should expect heavier than usual traffic on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the vicinity of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum between Hempstead Turnpike, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Earle Ovington Boulevard and Glen Curtiss Boulevard," Nassau County Police said. "Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible."

Businesses in the area will be impacted by the traffic, but so too will schools:

Kellenberg High School, which is across the street from Nassau Coliseum, will be closed.

Nassau Community College has called off classes after 2 p.m.

Hofstra University will be going all remote after 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, security will be extraordinarily tight, especially after two apparent assassination attempts on the former president in the span of a little more than two months.

"This is a small army of law enforcement professionals and first responders who are going to be making sure that this is a very safe and secure site," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

In Flint, Michigan on Tuesday, the former president made his first campaign appearance since police in Florida on Sunday arrested a would-be assassin who stuck a rifle through a fence at Trump International Golf Club as the former president was playing.