Trump rally on Long Island: Details, traffic impact of Nassau Coliseum event

Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, and officials say they are ready to host the former president.

Trump rally tomorrow

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m. in Uniondale. According to officials, people should arrive early, as there will only be one entrance to attend the rally.

The Secret Service is in control of the event. Nassau County officials are coordinating with the federal agency and state police to make sure it's secure outside the event space.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the coliseum will be locked down the night before and will be the safest place in the country.

"We believe that we will be able to keep not only the president and his guests and his staff safe, but the general public as well," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a Monday press conference.

Blakeman also warned of potential major traffic congestion in the area due to the rally.

"If you are not attending the rally, Uniondale, Hempstead, East Meadow – there will be traffic congestion because of the rally," Blakeman said. "We are advising you if you don't have business in that area to stay away."

Trump assassination attempt in Florida: Latest

On Monday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released body cam video of Ryan Routh, the alleged suspect in the Trump assassination attempt, being taken into custody.

Investigators said the former president was the target of an assassination attempt while he was golfing at his golf course on Sunday in West Palm Beach.

U.S. Secret Service agents fired at a man who pointed an AK-style rifle with a scope through a chain-linked fence. Local authorities said the gunman was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery.

Trump was not injured and the suspect who ran off was later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. A witness at the golf course took photos of Routh's vehicle and license plate.

He was arrested not long after authorities put out a "very urgent" alert. Routh was pulled over on Interstate 95 in Martin County by deputies.