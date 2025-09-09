Mamdani beats Cuomo in both 2 and 4 person race in new poll

The Brief A new poll conducted by Siena and The New York Times shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani still holds the lead in the New York City mayoral race. The majority of likely voters in the city hold a favorable view of Mamdani – in stark contrast, nearly 60% of those voters view Cuomo unfavorably. This survey was conducted among 1,284 likely voters in the city from September 2 to 5.



Could former New York governor Cuomo come out on top in a two-person race? The latest poll by Sienna and The New York Times reveals the answer.

NYC mayoral race poll

By the numbers:

With the race as it currently is now, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani holds a commanding lead with 46% of the vote among likely New York City voters.

Andrew Cuomo trails by over 20 points with 24%.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa holds 15%, leaving New York City Mayor Eric Adams in last place with 9% of the vote.

How does Cuomo stack up if Sliwa and Adams drop out?

If both Sliwa and Adams were to leave the race, Cuomo would absorb most of their votes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Democratic mayoral nominee and state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani speaks to the media at a press event where he accused Mayor Eric Adams of working with the Trump administration against him on September 03, 2025 in New York City.

Still, Mamdani would continue to lead the pack, though the gap would shrink to only four points (48% to Mamdani, 44% to Cuomo).

Likability, demographic, issues

The majority of likely voters in the city (52%) hold a favorable view of Mamdani – in stark contrast, nearly 60% of those voters view Cuomo unfavorably.

Over half of the individuals polled consider themselves a Democrat (59%), with 21% identifying as an Independent and 14% as a Republican.

Of the likely voters, 25% voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, while 62% voted for Kamala Harris.

The top three issues raised by voters were crime and public safety (27%), the cost of living and the economy (26%) and housing and rent prices (19%).