Live New York 2022 Election results

Election Day is here in New York and several key races could have national implications.

The election for governor of New York is the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election are New York's attorney general and comptroller.

New York's congressional seats are also up for grabs including the 11th Congressional District on Staten Island and a small part of Brooklyn, where Democrat Max Rose is trying to take his seat back from Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

Several House seats on Long Island are considered competitive races.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, is seeking election to his fifth term in the Senate. He is expected to defeat his challengers, Republican political news commentator Joe Pinion and third-party candidate Diane Sare.

One ballot question is being considered statewide. New York City has three additional ballot questions.

The polls stay open until 9 p.m. in New York for the 2022 midterm elections. Unlike in previous years, early voting and mail-in ballots will not have to wait until after the polls close to be counted so results could come in faster.

Live election results for NY will display here as they are released after 9 p.m.

Refresh the page to see updates.