Winter weather advisory: snow totals, slick roads across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

A winter weather advisory is still in effect Sunday night for areas across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with meteorologists warning of slippery travel, low visibility and lingering snow in some locations.

Snow totals and travel conditions across the tri-state

What we know:

According to the latest update, snow totals varied across the region, with the highest amount reported in West Orange, New Jersey at 4.5 inches.

Other totals included 2.6 inches in Bridgeport, 1.8 in Stratford, 1.7 in New Canaan and 1.5 in Bethel, all in Connecticut.

In New Jersey, Franklin Lakes and Plainfield both saw 3.3 inches, while Newark and Harrison each measured about 1.5 inches.

Snow continued to fall Sunday night in parts of Long Island and Connecticut, while areas west of the Hudson River in New Jersey began to clear out, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Audrey Puente.

Northern New Jersey was already seeing improved conditions, but Long Island and the entire state of Connecticut were still experiencing the brunt of the storm.

Temperatures and black ice risk

By the numbers:

Temperatures across the region remained below freezing, with Central Park at 31 degrees, Islip at 33, East Hampton at 32, Poughkeepsie at 27, Monticello at 21 and Sussex at 25. The cold conditions are expected to persist, raising concerns about black ice forming on roads overnight, Puente said Sunday night.

Drivers are urged to use caution, especially in areas where snow has recently ended, but surfaces remain wet and temperatures are dropping.