Winter storm warning: When, how much snow to expect in NY, NJ

The Brief A major winter storm is bringing heavy snow and dangerous cold to the tri-state region. Winter storm watches remain in effect as snowfall intensifies and travel conditions worsen. Officials warn of major disruptions to transportation and daily life, beginning overnight Saturday into Monday.



A powerful winter storm is impacting the Northeast this weekend, with heavy snow and hazardous travel expected across New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut late Saturday night into Sunday.

New York City

What we know:

New York City remains under a Winter Storm Watch, with forecasters warning of major impacts from heavy snow and increasing cold. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say snowfall rates could increase significantly, leading to rapidly deteriorating road conditions and reduced visibility. Snow may mix with sleet closer to the coast later Sunday, but heavy snow is expected before any mixing occurs.

Current predictions expect 10–14 inches of snow to fall in the NYC/NJ metro area, along with Long Island. The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday morning into the evening, with about 2 inches of snow per hour.

The snow will become wetter with wintry mix Sunday evening into Monday, with sleet accumulations expected to measure about an inch.

Officials warn of major disruptions to transit and travel, especially as snowfall intensifies and temperatures remain well below freezing.

New Jersey

Much of New Jersey is also under a Winter Storm Watch, with snow spreading across the state and impacts increasing as the storm arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for most of the state at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say inland areas are most likely to see heavier snowfall, while locations closer to the coast could experience some mixing later. Regardless of precipitation type, travel conditions are expected to worsen quickly.

Inland parts of New Jersey in the northeast are currently expected to see 12–16 inches of snow.

Residents are urged to limit travel and prepare for prolonged impacts as snow and cold linger beyond the storm itself.

Connecticut

Connecticut is preparing for significant snowfall, with forecasters warning of heavy snow and near-whiteout conditions at times.

Snow is expected to become intense overnight with hazardous travel likely. Coastal areas could see some mixing later Sunday, but heavy snow is expected first.

Current predictions expect 12–16 inches of snow to fall in southern Connecticut.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday morning into the evening, with about 2 inches of snow per hour. The snow may mix with sleet Sunday night near the coast.

When will the snow start to fall?

Timeline:

The storm is expected to continue to develop through tonight and last into early Monday, with dangerous cold lasting well into next week.

Here's the latest snowfall timeline for the NYC area:

3-7 a.m. Sunday: First flakes from the storm will fall across New York City and parts of New Jersey.

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday: The NYC area will see its heaviest snowfall

2-10 p.m. Sunday: The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain

10 p.m. Sunday-7 a.m. Monday: The storm starts to wind down with some more light snowfall

What you can do:

Residents across the region are urged to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for potential disruptions to transportation and daily routines.

