LIVE | Winter storm NYC live updates: NJ Transit to be suspended Sunday

The Brief Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut ahead of a major storm. Snow is expected to begin around sunrise Sunday. Travel impacts are expected to increase as the storm intensifies across the Tri-State region.



Winter storm warnings have been issued and are set to take effect across New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut as a major winter storm continues to take shape, with heavy snow expected to develop Sunday morning and intensify across the region.

Snow is forecast to begin overnight by sunrise, with the most disruptive conditions expected into Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate as snow becomes heavier and more widespread, and linger into Monday.

This live blog will be updated throughout the storm with the latest information on timing, snowfall forecasts, travel impacts and weather alerts as conditions change across the Tri-State region.

FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

FIND ALL CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS HERE

LIVE STORM UPDATES

5 p.m. – Storm forecast snow, sleet and ice risks come into sharper focus

The National Weather Service says its latest forecast shows slightly lower snowfall totals for the city and coastal areas, but an increased risk of sleet and ice as the storm unfolds Sunday into Sunday night. Forecasters now expect snow to transition to a wintry mix earlier Sunday afternoon into early evening, especially for coastal and metro areas, which raises the potential for a glaze of ice and isolated power outages.

Despite the adjustment, the NWS says the storm is still expected to cause major disruptions to transportation and daily life, with heavy snow likely Sunday morning through Sunday evening and near-whiteout conditions possible at times. Travel impacts are expected to linger late Sunday night into Monday, even after precipitation begins to taper off.

Forecasters also warn that frigid temperatures will persist through much of next week, increasing the risk of prolonged impacts from snow and ice and putting additional strain on infrastructure, utilities and vulnerable populations.

4 p.m. – NWS New York releases new winter storm briefing

3:15 p.m. — New Jersey governor's press conference update

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced commercial vehicle travel restrictions at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The travel restrictions go into effect at midnight Sunday.

"It is going to cause dangerous conditions for travel," Gov. Sherrill said.

She added NJ Transit light rail and buses will be suspended at 4 a.m. Sunday. Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, NJ Transit rail services will be suspended due to the impending weather.

Travel restrictions affect NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway and all major highways. Speed restrictions of 35 miles per hour will be in effect at midnight.

3 p.m. — Winter storm warnings set to begin overnight

Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut as a major winter storm takes shape. In the NYC area covered by the National Weather Service office in New York, the warning is scheduled to take effect at 3 a.m. Sunday and continue through 6 p.m. Monday.

Snow is expected to develop late Saturday, with conditions expected to worsen overnight and into Sunday.

Snow potential (FOX Weather)

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

Share your snow pictures and videos below!

What you can do:

Send us a photo or video of snow in your area so we can share on air and online!