NYC storm: Winter weather to bring snow, heavy rain to parts of region

Some areas of New York and New Jersey could see 5" of snow Wednesday while other areas could see more than 2" of rain.

In New York, interior portions of Lower Hudson Valley areas could see 1-3" of snow. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy. Snowfall rates of 1" an hour are possible across the interior area.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday for Sullivan County and Western Ulster County. Some areas of those two counties could see 8" of snow.

Middletown in Orange County could see more than 3" of snow. Cold Spring in Putnam County could see 2.4" from the storm.

The New York City metro area is expected to get less than 1" of snow. It will then change to rain. More than an inch of rain could fall in the city.

Long Island could see more than an inch. Eastern Long Island could get the most rain from the storm.

Winds in New York are expected to be strong. Southeast gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected.

Sussex County in New Jersey will see 2" of snow in lower elevations to 3-5" in the higher elevations. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are also possible.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1" per hour in Sussex County.

In Warren and Morris Counties in New Jersey could see snow and sleet ranging from 1-2" in lower elevations and 2-3" in higher elevations. A possible light glaze of ice is also possible. Snowfall rates could exceed 1" per hour.

Western Passaic County could see 2-5" of snow.

Coastal New Jersey could see winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Areas of minor coastal flooding are expected in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties.

Winter Storm Timing

The intensity and coverage of snowfall at the onset Wednesday morning and the timing of the transition from south to north Wednesday afternoon and evening will predicate how much snowfall, particularly the interior receives.

The Storm should be done by late in the evening on Wednesday.

