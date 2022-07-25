NYC weather: Storms to break heatwave

Intense storms are expected to cross the New York City region on Monday afternoon as a heat wave breaks.

There is a chance numerous thunderstorms could bring strong winds, hail, and even a tornado.

There is a threat of flash flood conditions. The highest flash flood threat is along the I-95 urban corridor and small river and stream basins.

The storms will bring an end to the hottest and longest heat wave in a long time in the New York City region.

NYC Storm timing

The slow-moving cold front will move across the region this afternoon into this evening.

The storms could hit in the metro area around the Monday evening commute.

The best chance of storms will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for New Jersey, New York City, and Western Long Island.

Coastal New Jersey could see the worst of the storms from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

