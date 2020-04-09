City Under Siege: 24 hours in the fight to save New York
Before the pandemic swept in, America's biggest, loudest city often lived up to its own hype. Then the coronavirus all but shut it down, claiming lives from the Bronx to the Battery and beyond. Now the hush, whether at midnight or midday, is broken mostly by the wail of ambulances.
Bodega owner: No customers in 'ghost town'
These days, “you don’t get that kind of crowd,” he said. “Mostly we're just staying open, trying to help out the community.”
Concierge's work and family provide focus during pandemic
Joe DeLuca is up early to help his three children get ready for school. With schools closed indefinitely that means helping them with their assignments until he is relieved at noon by his wife, Frances, a home health aide who works mornings and weekends.
ER doctor's virus fight: 'We're all in with our patients'
New York emergency room doctor Joseph Habboushe is taking on the challenge of treating the new coronavirus. But he's not immune to the dread of being on the front lines of a fight against an enemy the world doesn't really know.
A race to deliver food to the elderly left alone
The coronavirus pandemic has kept loved ones apart, younger family members fearful of bringing the disease to older relatives who may be so much more susceptible. That's driven Carla Brown even more to make sure those elderly are receiving the care they need through her meals-on-wheels program that has seen an increase in deliveries in recent weeks.
Funeral director fights for the dignity of the dead
Jesus Pujols is in the fight of his life for the dignity of New York City's deceased. The 23-year-old funeral director is sleeping in the same minivan he uses to transport bodies.
LGBT rabbi who confronted AIDS crisis now faces coronavirus
Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum is now fulfilling virtually all her duties without face-to-face contact — conducting services online and consoling grieving congregation members by phone rather than in person.
Paramedic fears the toll of seeing so much sickness and death
Travis Kessel loves his career in emergency services but now he worries about the toll the new coronavirus is taking on him and his colleagues.
TV host broadcasts from the living room sofa
TV personality Sara Haines isn't afraid to tackle serious subjects and has done so often as a co-host of "The View." Monday felt different. Confined to her home, she broadcast a segment from her living room couch about grief, compassion and loneliness.
Actor tries to stay connected while Broadway remains dark
The stages are quiet and the seats are empty on Broadway as New York City residents shelter in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. For veteran actor E. Clayton Cornelious, being isolated in his Bronx apartment has been difficult.
Doctors, nurses are taxi driver's rare fares during pandemic
A taxi driver's job has grown tougher in recent years with the arrival of ride companies such as Uber and Lyft, and the empty streets now have made things even more difficult.