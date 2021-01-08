Two Seattle Police officers placed on leave in probe into Capitol mob

Seattle’s police chief says two city officers were apparently in Washington, D.C., Wednesday when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol and that an investigation will be launched to find out whether they committed criminal acts.

NY lawmakers demand impeachment of Trump

Members of New York's Congressional delegation and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gathered on the steps on City Hall on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Twitter permanently bans Trump

Twitter permanently barred the president after a "close review" of his recent tweets due to the "risk of further incitement of violence."