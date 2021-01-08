Biden calls Trump 'not fit' but doesn't endorse impeachment
Biden noted that a key reason he ran for president was because he'd “thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit for the job."
Mitch McConnell sends letter to GOP senators on impeachment procedure summary
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday sent a letter to GOP senators sharing a summary of how the upper chamber could legally "dispose of any articles of impeachment" against President Trump before Jan. 20.
Two Seattle Police officers placed on leave in probe into Capitol mob
Seattle’s police chief says two city officers were apparently in Washington, D.C., Wednesday when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol and that an investigation will be launched to find out whether they committed criminal acts.
NY lawmakers demand impeachment of Trump
Members of New York's Congressional delegation and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gathered on the steps on City Hall on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Feds arrest 'QAnon Shaman,' West Virginia lawmaker after Capitol riot
Federal prosecutors announced the arrests of three more Capitol rioters on Saturday.
'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
From his early days growing up in a New Jersey hamlet, Brian Sicknick wanted to be a police officer.
Suspected U.S. Capitol 'lectern guy' arrested on federal charges in Pinellas County
The smiling 'lectern guy' seen in a now-viral photo taken during this week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in Pinellas County, records show.
Twitter permanently bans Trump
Twitter permanently barred the president after a "close review" of his recent tweets due to the "risk of further incitement of violence."
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Ben & Jerry’s calls for Trump’s removal after Capitol riots, urges 25th Amendment be invoked
Vermont-based ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's, whose founders have a history of supporting social-justice causes, have joined a growing call for President Trump to be removed from office through the invocation of the 25th Amendment following Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Timeline of the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded
The violent and deadly pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 marked a dark day in America.
West Virginia state lawmaker charged after storming US Capitol with pro-Trump mob
A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back due to the pandemic.
Reddit bans subreddit group ‘r/DonaldTrump’ for 'repeated policy violations' after Capitol riot
Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump" from its platform after repeated violations of its policies in recent days amid the violent breach by supporters of the president at the U.S. Capitol.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.