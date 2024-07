Two men were shot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, police said.

It happened at East 145th Street and 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven a little after 3:30 p.m.

A 67-year-old man was shot in the back of his left leg and an 18-year-old was shot in the right leg, police said.

Police said both of the men were hospitalized in stable condition.

There was also damage to an MTA bus from the shoot-out, police said.

No injuries have been reported.