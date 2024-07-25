MTA bus plows into Brooklyn Burger King after driver loses control

Police are investigating an MTA bus that crashed into a Brooklyn Burger King overnight.

Surveillance video shows the bus plowing through the front windows of the restaurant just after midnight.

"And before I knew it, we were in Burger King." — Passenger on board MTA bus

The Borough Park crash left a 60-year-old driver seriously injured, according to police.

Two passengers on board refused medical attention at the scene. Valerie Turner says she and another passenger were on their way home from work when the driver seemed to start losing control.

Police said the bus made an erratic left turn onto Fort Hamilton Parkway, running a red light, before turning directly into the restaurant.

Turner said she knew something was wrong when the bus sped up and swerved out of control.

"Once we hit Burger King, I got out of my seat and I immediately went to him to try to help him out," Turner says she performed CPR on the driver before he started to lose consciousness.

According to police, he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday morning, FOX 5's Briella Tomassetti reports that the dirver was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Structural engineers and construction crews are expected to survey the site Thursday afternoon to make sure the building is stable before it can reopen.

The owner estimates there to be thousands of dollars worth of damage, but says he's thankful no lives were lost.

At this time, police say they do not suspect criminality and are looking into whether the crash was a result of a medical episode.