May 14 World Cup update: Visa bond relief, final halftime show l How to watch, betting odds, news

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The Brief Some foreign World Cup ticket holders will not have to pay U.S. visa bonds. The change applies to certain fans who have purchased FIFA tickets. The World Cup final will feature a halftime show at MetLife Stadium.



A World Cup travel update could make it easier for some international fans to attend matches in the U.S. this summer.

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Foreign ticket holders get visa bond relief

The Trump administration is suspending a requirement that some foreign World Cup ticket holders pay visa bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The change applies to citizens of World Cup-qualifying countries affected by the bond requirement who purchased tickets through FIFA.

According to AP, travelers from 50 countries were required to pay the bond under a policy tied to visa overstay and security concerns. Five of those countries have qualified for the World Cup: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia. Senegal plays two games at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Citizens from those five countries who bought FIFA tickets are now exempt from the visa bond requirement, AP reported.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the U.S. is "waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets" and opted into the FIFA Pass system for expedited visa appointments as of April 15.

AP reported that players, coaches and some team staff were already exempt from the requirement.

World Cup final gets halftime show

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, according to LiveNOW from FOX. Madonna, Shakira and BTS are set to perform, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin curating the show. FIFA said the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising money to help children access education and soccer.

NJ Transit lowers World Cup train tickets

NJ Transit is lowering the price of World Cup train tickets to $98 ahead of tickets going on sale, according to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Sherrill said the lower price will not use New Jersey taxpayer money and thanked private partners including DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries and American Water for helping make the reduced fare possible.

An under construction New Jersey Transit bus stop at New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) is seen in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. The price of a roundtrip rail ticket from N Expand

The price change comes after controversy over the cost of special NJ TRANSIT rail service for World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium. Officials did not say the reduction was directly caused by that criticism.

ESPN ranks the teams to watch

ESPN FC’s World Cup power rankings have Spain at No. 1, followed by France, Argentina, England and Brazil.

The rankings give fans an early look at the teams expected to shape the tournament, with several traditional powers near the top and defending champion Argentina still viewed as one of the strongest contenders.

For local fans, the list also adds another layer to the countdown. The NYNJ region will host major World Cup matches, including the final, meaning some of the world’s top teams could pass through the area during the tournament.

ESPN FC’s World Cup power rankings:

Spain France Argentina England Brazil Portugal Germany Netherlands Morocco Norway

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

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Southern Connecticut

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Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

Foreign World Cup ticket holders from some qualifying countries will no longer have to pay U.S. visa bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the country, according to the Associated Press.

The change applies to FIFA ticket holders from Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia who opted into the FIFA Pass system for expedited visa appointments.

The World Cup begins June 11, with the U.S. opening against Paraguay on June 12 and the first New York/New Jersey match set for June 13 between Brazil and Morocco.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will feature the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, according to LiveNOW from FOX.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the favorites to lift the trophy, followed by Spain and England. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.