NJ TRANSIT lowers World Cup train ticket prices to $98 before they go on sale

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The Brief NJ TRANSIT is lowering World Cup train ticket prices to $98. Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the reduced price will not use New Jersey taxpayer money. The change comes after controversy over the cost of special World Cup rail service.



NJ TRANSIT is lowering the price of World Cup train tickets ahead of sales following criticism over the cost of getting fans to and from matches in New Jersey.

What we know:

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said NJ TRANSIT is lowering World Cup train ticket prices to $98 ahead of tickets going on sale.

Sherrill said the lower price is being made possible without using New Jersey taxpayer money.

"Good news: Ahead of NJ TRANSIT World Cup train tickets going on sale tonight, @NJTRANSIT is lowering ticket prices to $98 without New Jersey taxpayer money," Sherrill posted on X.

The governor thanked several private partners for helping make the lower price possible, including DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries and American Water.

The backstory:

The move comes after controversy surrounding the price of special NJ TRANSIT rail service for FIFA World Cup matches in New Jersey.

The original pricing drew backlash from riders and officials who questioned whether the cost would be too high for fans traveling to and from MetLife Stadium during the tournament.

New Jersey is set to play a major role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including hosting matches in East Rutherford.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 20: World Cup trophy is seen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off Tournament draw at the FIFA's Home of Football in Zurich, Switzerland on November 20, 2025. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What's next:

World Cup train tickets are expected to go on sale tonight.

Fans planning to use NJ TRANSIT for World Cup matches should check ticket availability, travel rules and pricing before making plans.

Sherrill said the state is preparing to host a world-class event and showcase New Jersey on the global stage.