NJ Transit will bring round-trip ticket for World Cup events down to $105

The Brief A statement provided by NJ Transit confirmed that the ticket prices for World Cup events will be reduced by "at least 30 percent." The cost will be brought down to $105 per ticket. NJ Transit estimates it will spend about $48 million to provide service for the games.



NJ Transit ticket prices for World Cup events will be reduced from $150 to $105.

NJ Transit World Cup prices reduced

What we know:

A statement provided by NJ Transit confirmed that the ticket prices for World Cup events will be reduced by "at least 30 percent."

"Governor Sherrill committed that she would not impose any financial burden on New Jersey commuters and taxpayers for FIFA related transportation costs. Understanding how important it is for New Jersey to showcase the state to the world, she asked NJ TRANSIT to find private sponsorships and other sources to reduce the cost of the ticket. I am pleased we are able to reduce the price by at least 30% and bring the cost down to $105 per ticket."

The backstory:

The ticket price of $150 was initially set about a month ago; officials said the fare increase was tied to the scale and cost of operations.

NJ Transit estimates it will spend about $48 million to provide service for the games.

The agency said it has secured about $13.6 million in grants from FIFA and the federal government, with the remaining costs factored into ticket pricing.

A standard round trip between Penn Station and the Meadowlands costs $12.90, but officials say the system is expected to handle up to four times the usual ridership for stadium events.