NJ Transit sets $150 train fare for World Cup trips to MetLife Stadium

The Brief NJ Transit has confirmed it will charge $150 for round-trip train tickets from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium during the World Cup, along with $80 round-trip shuttle bus service from designated locations. Officials say the pricing is driven by a $48 million transportation plan to handle up to four times the usual ridership, with only $13.6 million covered by grants from FIFA and the federal government. With no parking allowed at the stadium, fans will rely on transit, shuttles or limited ride-share options, which include a roughly 1.5-mile walk from designated drop off areas, as the region prepares for eight matchdays.



NJ Transit has confirmed it will charge $150 for round-trip train tickets from New York Penn Station to MetLife Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as officials unveiled more details of a sweeping transportation plan for the tournament.

The pricing, announced during a technical briefing Friday, comes as the agency prepares to handle a massive influx of fans across eight matchdays in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who will pay?

What we know:

Officials said the fare increase is tied to the scale and cost of operations, with NJ TRANSIT estimating it will spend about $48 million to provide service for the games. The agency said it has secured about $13.6 million in grants from FIFA and the federal government, with the remaining costs factored into ticket pricing.

HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 16: Passengers disembark from an NJ Transit commuter train that arrived at the Hoboken transit terminal on October 16, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

In addition to rail service, NJ Transit will offer shuttle buses from designated locations at a cost of $80 round trip.

$150 train fare

The $150 train fare is a sharp increase from the typical $12.90 round trip cost between Penn Station and the Meadowlands. Officials say the system is expected to handle up to four times the usual ridership for stadium events.

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, which will be temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament, meaning public transit and ride sharing will be the primary options for fans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: FIFA World Cup Trophy on display during the official Trophy Tour around FIFA 2026 World Cup host cities on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Expand

Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride share users will face limited drop off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has criticized FIFA over the costs, saying earlier this week that the organization is not contributing enough toward transportation despite the strain on the regional system.

"FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup. Zero," Sherrill said. "That leaves New Jersey Transit with a $48 million bill to safely get 40,000 fans to and from every game."

FIFA has said host cities agreed to provide paid transit and that it has supported planning efforts for the event.

Officials also said NJ TRANSIT tickets for World Cup service will go on sale May 13, while shuttle tickets are already available. All tickets, including match entry, will be digital, and fans will be required to use mobile devices for access. Riders will receive wristbands after their match tickets are validated, which will be required to board transit to and from the stadium.

FIFA World Cup in NJ

What's next:

More details on operations and logistics are expected as planning continues ahead of the tournament, which begins in June.

Related article

FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium

June 13 — Brazil vs. Morocco, 6:00 p.m. ET

June 16 — France vs. Senegal, 3:00 p.m. ET

June 22 — Norway vs. Senegal, 8:00 p.m. ET

June 25 — Ecuador vs. Germany, 4:00 p.m. ET

June 27 — Panama vs. England, 5:00 p.m. ET

June 30 — Round of 32, 5:00 p.m. ET

July 5 — Round of 16, 4:00 p.m. ET

July 19 — FIFA World Cup Final, 3:00 p.m. ET

Additional transit options?

Meanwhile, New York City officials are exploring additional transit options. City Council Transportation Committee Chair Sean Abreu has proposed running ferry service from West Harlem to Edgewater, New Jersey, potentially funded through federal transit dollars.

New York Waterway, which operates Hudson River ferries, said it has not been notified of the proposal and no service changes are currently planned.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation said summer schedules have not yet been released and ticket prices remain unchanged.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.