New ferry route proposed for World Cup travel between New York and New Jersey

The Brief A New York City Council member is pushing a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Council Member Shaun Abreu says the plan would use Harlem Pier to launch a new ferry route to Edgewater, New Jersey. The New York City Economic Development Corporation has not finalized summer ferry schedules, and both New York Waterway and officials say no pricing or service changes are currently planned.



A New York City Council member is pushing a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, arguing it could ease congestion and offer fans a more affordable way to reach matches at MetLife Stadium.

What they're saying:

Council Member Shaun Abreu says the plan would activate existing ferry infrastructure at the Harlem Pier, creating a new route across the Hudson River to Edgewater, New Jersey. From there, fans would be able to transfer to shuttle buses heading to the stadium.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The proposed crossing would take under 10 minutes, according to supporters, and would offer an alternative to current travel options that often require multiple transfers through Manhattan transit hubs such as Port Authority.

Abreu added that the ferry option could help reduce the financial burden on fans while also easing traffic on major crossings like the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel.

"The docks here on 125th Street have been sitting here for many, many years," Abreu said. "All we need to do is activate them and launch the boats. This is an affordable alternative that would also relieve congestion on our bridges and tunnels."

No official plans yet

What's next:

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) says it has not finalized summer ferry schedules and that ticket pricing is expected to remain unchanged for now.

In a statement, the agency said it appreciates the proposal and will evaluate it, while emphasizing its commitment to providing a strong transportation experience during the tournament.

New York Waterway also confirmed it has not been contacted about the proposal and said no operational changes are currently planned.