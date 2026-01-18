Winter weather slows flight travel throughout NYC area
NEW YORK CITY - If you're flying in or out of the New York City area on Sunday, be sure to check your flight!
Sunday's snowfall in New York City and northern parts of New Jersey created a travel nightmare for some customers who flew into or out of the area's three major airports.
Flight cancellations and delays
By the numbers:
NYC Emergency Management said earlier Sunday that hundreds of arriving and departing flights were canceled or delayed at all three airports. As of 8:30 p.m., JFK was operating with a single runway due to snow and ice, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The total number of cancellations Sunday, according to NYC Emergency Management:
- JFK Airport: 193 flight delays and 124 cancellations
- LaGuardia Airport: 131 flight delays and 112 cancellations
- Newark Airport: 251 flight delays and 14 cancellations
What you can do:
Travelers can check the status of their flight on the airport or airline website.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from NYC Emergency Management and the Federal Aviation Administration.