Winter weather slows flight travel throughout NYC area

If you're flying in or out of the New York City area on Sunday, be sure to check your flight!

Sunday's snowfall in New York City and northern parts of New Jersey created a travel nightmare for some customers who flew into or out of the area's three major airports.

Flight cancellations and delays

By the numbers:

NYC Emergency Management said earlier Sunday that hundreds of arriving and departing flights were canceled or delayed at all three airports. As of 8:30 p.m., JFK was operating with a single runway due to snow and ice, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The total number of cancellations Sunday, according to NYC Emergency Management:

JFK Airport: 193 flight delays and 124 cancellations

LaGuardia Airport: 131 flight delays and 112 cancellations

Newark Airport: 251 flight delays and 14 cancellations

What you can do:

Travelers can check the status of their flight on the airport or airline website.