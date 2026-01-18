More snow to fall across NYC area Sunday as totals increase, winter weather advisories issued

The Brief The New York City area can expect more snow on Sunday after Saturday's storm. About 3 to 5 inches is expected to fall across the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued.



Another round of snow is on the way for the New York City area on Sunday, and the totals could be more than previously expected.

What we know:

The region is expecting accumulating snowfall thanks to an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast on Sunday morning, and passing by later in the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been expanded, and now includes

From 7 a.m. Sunday to midnight: the Lower Hudson Valley, Northeast NJ, NYC, Nassau, NY, and Fairfield, CT.

From 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday: Suffolk NY, New Haven CT, Middlesex CT, and New London CT

How much snow will fall?

By the numbers:

A widespread 3 to 5 inches is expected to fall across the region on Sunday, which comes after New York City saw 1 to 2 inches already fall on Saturday.

Isolated amounts up to 7 inches are possible, maimed for eastern Connecticut.

When will the snowfall start?

Timeline:

Sunday's snow is expected to come in two separate batches.

The first snow will begin this morning, take a brief lull through the afternoon, then pick up again for a second snowfall Sunday afternoon into the night.

Hazardous conditions

Dig deeper:

The accumulating snowfall could lead to hazardous travel conditions through the day on Sunday, prompting the New York City Department of Sanitation to issue a Snow Alert for Sunday.

How the city is preparing

DSNY says it has approximately 700 million pounds of salt on hand and will activate its GPS operations room on Sunday.

City officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads during active snowfall when possible. Those who must drive are encouraged to do so slowly and cautiously.

Related article

What you can do:

City officials remind residents that while sanitation crews handle streets and bike lanes, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their buildings.