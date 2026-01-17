Snowfall in New York, New Jersey: 2 to 4 inches of snow expected in some areas

The Brief A winter weather advisory remains in effect Saturday for parts of New York and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service. 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected in some areas through the afternoon. Drivers should prepare for slippery road conditions as snow continues.



A winter weather advisory remains in place Saturday morning for parts of New York and New Jersey, with snow expected to continue into the afternoon.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for Western Passaic County in New Jersey, as well as Orange and Putnam counties in New York.

Forecasters expect snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches in the advisory area. The weather service warns that slippery road conditions are likely, especially during periods of steadier snowfall.

Officials urge drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Where the advisory is in effect

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory includes:

Western Passaic County, New Jersey

Orange County, New York

Putnam County, New York

What we don't know:

Forecasters say snowfall totals could vary depending on how long snow continues and how quickly conditions improve later in the day.

This graphic displays the snow still to come in the Northeast Friday night into Saturday.(FOX Weather)

What's next:

The National Weather Service says hazardous weather is not expected beyond Saturday that would meet warning criteria. Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and check local road conditions before traveling.