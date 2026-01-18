Winter weather causes hundreds of cancellations, delays at Newark Airport

The Brief Snow falling across the NYC area is causing major travel delays at local airports. NYC Emergency Management said earlier Sunday that hundreds of arriving and departing flights were canceled or delayed at all three area airports. Newark is now the only airport still experiencing ongoing delays and cancellations.



If you're flying in or out of the New York City area on Sunday, be sure to check your flight!

Sunday's snowfall in New York City and northern parts of New Jersey is creating a travel nightmare for those planning to fly into, or out of, Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flight cancellations and delays

By the numbers:

NYC Emergency Management said earlier Sunday that hundreds of arriving and departing flights were canceled or delayed at all three area airports. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, however, LaGuardia and JFK airports are clear.

The total number of cancellations Sunday, according to NYC Emergency Management:

JFK Airport: 193 flight delays and 124 cancellations

LaGuardia Airport: 131 flight delays and 112 cancellations

Newark Airport: 251 flight delays and 14 cancellations

Delay times are currently averaging about 49 minutes at Newark Airport.

What you can do:

Travelers can check the status of their flight on the airport or airline website.

Snowy Sunday

Local perspective:

A widespread 3 to 5 inches is expected to fall across the region on Sunday, which comes after New York City saw 1 to 2 inches already fall on Saturday. Isolated amounts up to 7 inches are possible, aimed for eastern Connecticut.

Snow started falling early Sunday morning, and is expected to continue until Sunday night.