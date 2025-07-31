White House reportedly in talks with Diddy’s legal team about potential pardon

The Brief The White House is reportedly in talks with Diddy’s legal team about a possible presidential pardon. Trump may delay a pardon decision until after sentencing, depending on whether Diddy is granted bail. Diddy's attorneys filed a new bail motion this week, arguing his Mann Act conviction doesn’t warrant continued detention.



The White House is reportedly in contact with Sean "Diddy" Combs’s legal team to discuss the possibility of a presidential pardon, according to a new report from TMZ.

Diddy was acquitted on the three major charges and convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the interstate transportation of prostitutes.

Sources tell TMZ that President Donald Trump is "more than open" to pardoning the embattled music mogul. However, any decision may hinge on how the judge rules on Diddy’s most recent bail petition.

If bail is granted, Trump is expected to wait until after sentencing to decide whether to move forward with a pardon, the outlet reported. But if bail is denied, the former president could make a decision on a pardon immediately.

The high-profile legal case has generated widespread attention, and a presidential pardon would mark a significant political and cultural development.

The White House has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Will Diddy be released?

Diddy's legal team filed another motion for bail this week, submitting a revised bail package to Judge Subramanian.

In the filing, attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos argue that individuals convicted under the Mann Act are typically released from custody prior to sentencing.

The defense maintains that Diddy's conviction, specifically for hiring adult male escorts to engage in consensual sexual activity with his long-term partner, does not justify continued detention. They describe the encounters as part of a consensual swinger lifestyle involving Diddy, Cassie Ventura, and a woman referred to as "Jane."

His attorneys emphasize that no minors were involved, there was no coercion or trafficking, and Diddy poses no flight risk or danger to the public.

Will Trump pardon Diddy?

In May, during a White House event celebrating Elon Musk, President Donald Trump was asked if he would consider pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the hip hop mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking case.

Trump said no one has formally requested a pardon but acknowledged that "people are thinking about it."

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has already cemented itself in pop culture history with its dramatic revelations and high-profile testimonies.

Pardoning Diddy would be a monumental move, given the scale of the allegations and the intense public attention surrounding the case.

Trump and Diddy

Trump and Diddy have crossed paths over the years at prestigious and high-profile events, including the 2005 Art for Life Gala honoring Diddy at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

They were also pictured together at high-profile events like the 1997 US Open with wife, Melania, and partner, Kim Porter.

Trump noted he hasn’t followed the case closely and hasn’t spoken to Diddy in years, adding that their relationship cooled after he entered politics.

Trump emphasized that any decision would be based on the facts and not on popularity.

What is a presidential pardon?

A president can pardon someone before they are convicted of a crime. This is known as a preemptive pardon and has precedent in U.S. history.

Former President Joe Biden pre-emptively pardoned several family members, including his brothers James and Frank Biden, and sister Valerie Biden Owens.

One of the most famous examples is President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of Richard Nixon, which came before Nixon was formally charged or convicted of any crimes related to the Watergate scandal.

However, the pardon still only applies to federal crimes, not state-level charges.