Trump answers whether he would pardon Diddy

During a White House event celebrating Elon Musk, President Donald Trump was asked if he would consider pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the hip hop mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking case.

Trump said no one has formally requested a pardon but acknowledged that "people are thinking about it."

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has already cemented itself in pop culture history with its dramatic revelations and high-profile testimonies.

Pardoning Diddy would be a monumental move, given the scale of the allegations and the intense public attention surrounding the case.

Trump and Diddy over the years

Trump and Diddy have crossed paths over the years at prestigious and high-profile events, including the 2005 Art for Life Gala honoring Diddy at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Feb.6, 2008 Gucci and Madonna benefit for Raising Malawi and UNICEF at the United Nations in New York City, where they were both photographed with Melania Trump.

Trump and Diddy have crossed paths over the years at many prestigious, high-profile events like the 1997 US Open with wife, Melania, and partner, Kim Porter.

Trump noted he hasn’t followed the case closely and hasn’t spoken to Diddy in years, adding that their relationship cooled after he entered politics.

Trump emphasized that any decision would be based on the facts and not on popularity.

What is a presidential pardon?

The U.S. Constitution gives the president the power to pardon people for federal crimes, except in cases of impeachment.

A pardon is legal forgiveness as it ends punishment and restores rights like voting or running for office.

While this power is broad, it only applies to federal crimes, not state offenses.

Can you pardon someone before they are convicted?

A president can pardon someone before they are convicted of a crime. This is known as a preemptive pardon and has precedent in U.S. history.

Former President Joe Biden pre-emptively pardoned several family members, including his brothers James and Frank Biden, and sister Valerie Biden Owens.

One of the most famous examples is President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of Richard Nixon, which came before Nixon was formally charged or convicted of any crimes related to the Watergate scandal.

However, the pardon still only applies to federal crimes, not state-level charges.

Big picture view:

Trump pardoned several people including Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," former Connecticut governor John G. Rowland, Kentrell Gaulden (known as rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again) , Kevin Eric Baisden, John Moore, former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, James Callahan, former Virginia Sheriff Scott Jenkins, and Tanner Mansell.

Diddy trial

Federal prosecutors have charged Diddy with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

How many years does Diddy face?

Sean "Diddy" Combs donated $1 million to Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School.

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner.

Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.

The trial, which began Monday, May 12, with opening statements, is expected to last eight weeks.