What's happened during the Diddy trial? Day-by-day recap

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has already cemented itself in pop culture history with its dramatic revelations and high-profile testimonies. As the proceedings unfold in Manhattan federal court, each day brings new insights into the allegations against the former larger-than-life hip-hop mogul, who faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Here's a day-by-day recap of the trial, with evidence photos and court sketches included:

Day 16 (May 29): ‘Mia’ says Diddy raped her

A former assistant, known by the pseudonym "Mia," recounted witnessing violence against Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and described her own alleged rape and assault by Combs.

Ausa Madeleine Smizer questions "Mia," who's identity is protected by the court.

She described an incident where she and Cassie attended a party hosted by Prince, only for Combs to arrive with bodyguards and allegedly beat Cassie, until Prince's security intervened. Mia testified about her challenging work conditions, including a 24-hour first shift and being held captive in Combs' home for five consecutive days, unable to leave.

Deonte Nash Cross examined by Xavier Donaldson

Earlier in the day, Deonte Nash, former stylist for Combs and Cassie, concluded his testimony with further accounts of Combs' alleged violence towards Cassie, detailing how she used makeup to conceal bruises.

Day 15 (May 28): Learning more about Cudi's firebombing

Day 15 testimony revealed details about the investigations into Kid Cudi's home invasion and car firebombing. An LAPD officer recounted responding to a burglary call at Cudi's home in December 2011, finding luxury items in plain sight but no signs of a gun or theft. An LA Fire Department arson investigator testified about the targeted damage to Cudi's Porsche in January 2012, noting it was less severe than typical Molotov cocktail damage.

In the afternoon, Deonte Nash, Combs' longtime personal stylist and close friend of Cassie, testified about witnessing Combs physically abuse Cassie and being aggressive towards him. Nash described seeing bruises on Cassie's body and mentioned her weekly visits to a hotel with Combs, carrying a black bag of sex toys.

Day 14 (May 27): Former aide Capricorn Clarke testifies

On the stand, former Diddy aide Capricorn Clarke described her dedication to her boss, even as she witnessed him abuse Cassie. She recalled one incident where Diddy threatened to "f*** her up" if she tried to intervene as he kicked Cassie.

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Expand

Clarke said she was involved in the alleged Kid Cudi home invasion and faced Combs' anger for not disclosing Cassie's relationship with Cudi.

After being fired by Combs in 2012 following the Kid Cudi incident, Clarke said she experienced significant financial hardship, losing her home, car and income, and was blacklisted from the industry. Under cross-examination by Combs' lawyer, however, Clarke struggled to recall key accusations, such as witnessing Combs with a gun.

Rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Rapper Kid Cudi testified that Diddy broke into his home in 2011 after discovering Cudi was dating Cassie, and later suspected Combs was behind the firebombing of his car.

Kid Cudi's testifies in the Diddy trial on May 22.

Cudi described meeting Combs to discuss the incident, but Combs denied involvement, though he apologized years later. During cross-examination, Combs' lawyer suggested Cassie was living a "double life," maintaining relationships with both Combs and Cudi.

A still image shows damage to Kid Cudi's car

Additional testimony from Combs' former assistant and a makeup artist detailed instances of Combs' alleged abuse towards Cassie, including physical violence witnessed on a private jet and at a hotel.

Makeup artist Mylah Morales testifies.

Day 12 (May 21): Psychologist, former assistant testify

Testimony on Day 12 of the Diddy trial featured Dr. Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist, explained the complexities of abusive relationships, including love and trauma bonding, coping mechanisms and memory.

Dr. Hughes, paid $6,000 per day for her testimony, highlighted how victims may stay with abusive partners due to emotional bonds and use substances to numb their pain. Dr. Hughes has previously testified in high-profile cases involving Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, R. Kelly and NXIVM founder Keith Raniere.

Later, George Kaplan, Diddy's former assistant, testified about cleaning his hotel rooms, often finding items like baby oil, Astroglide, candles and liquor. He described disposing of empty bottles and a powdery substance to maintain Combs' image and recounted being instructed to purchase drugs twice, using cash provided by Combs.

Day 11 (May 20): ‘The Punisher,’ Cassie's mom on the stand

Regina Ventura, mom of Cassie, testifies.

Regina Ventura testified that she took out a $20,000 home equity loan in 2011 to prevent Combs from releasing a sexually explicit video of Cassie, marking her first awareness of Cassie's abuse. She advised Cassie to document her bruises and injuries.

Sharay Hayes, a.k.a. "The Punisher," testifies.

Male sex worker Sharay Hayes, a prosecution witness, unexpectedly aided the defense by stating he had sex with Cassie eight to 15 times, mostly unprotected, and noted that neither Cassie nor Combs seemed high or drunk. Hayes, also known as "The Punisher," claimed Cassie appeared to enjoy the encounters, though he was not asked back after performance issues.

Agent Gerard Gannon shows evidence found at Diddy's Miami compound

Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon provided new insights into the raid on Diddy's Miami Beach mansion, involving 80 to 95 agents. In Combs' main bedroom, they discovered numerous pairs of 7-inch high heels, lingerie and parts for two AR-15 assault rifles.

Diddy tries to warm himself up as he shivers during break

Day 10 (May 19): Evidence photos released

Testimony continued with two women providing accounts of Diddy's physical violence, supported by incriminating evidence photos from a federal raid on his Manhattan hotel room.

Photos from the 2024 raid on Diddy's hotel room

The photos revealed a Louis Vuitton bag nicknamed "The Med Bag," containing drugs, baby oil, pills and pink powder.

Photos from the 2024 raid on Diddy's hotel room

Prosecutors also released photos of Cassie's injuries from alleged abuse, including a gash on her eyebrow that had become a permanent scar.

Photo evidence purportedly shows Cassie's abuse from Diddy

Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified about witnessing Combs' abuse of Cassie, saying she once saw Diddy swing a skillet at his former girlfriend. Richard also claimed Diddy threatened her with death, telling her she could "go missing" if she ever told anyone about his abuse.

Cassie's former best friend, Kerry Morgan, also took the stand, recounting being beaten with a wooden hanger and offered $30,000 to sign an NDA. The day concluded with Combs' former personal assistant testifying about his demanding work schedule.

Day 9 (May 16): Cassie's last day, Danity Kane star testifies

Cassie Ventura breaks down under redirect questioning as Judge Arun Subramanian looks on (May 16, 2025)

Cassie concluded her emotional testimony in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, detailing alleged beatings and rapes during their decade-long relationship.

Diddy hugs his lawyer Anna Estevao upon entering courtroom

Using Cassie's texts to Diddy, the defense portrayed her as a willing participant in "freak-off" sex marathons, highlighting texts where she expressed willingness, though Cassie clarified her emotional reluctance.

Sean Combs and defense team passing notes during cross examination of Cassie Ventura

Cassie also revealed Combs purchased the rights to her book, "The Dark Times," for $20 million, and that she recently reached an estimated $10 million settlement with the Los Angeles hotel where security camera in 2016 shows her being beaten by Diddy.

Cassie Ventura continues to be cross-examined by defense lawyer Anna Estevao for Diddy Judge Arun Subramanian presides

Dawn Richard, a singer who competed in Diddy's reality show "Making the Band," took the stand and testified about witnessing Diddy hit Cassie "on the head and beat her on the ground" during a 2019 visit to his home recording studio.

Dawn Richards testifies in the Diddy trial

Day 8 (May 15): Cassie's cross-examination

Diddy takes notes during morning arguments

During her first day of cross-examination, Cassie testified that both she and Diddy struggled with drug addiction, revealing his 2012 painkiller overdose.

Diddy's attorney Anna Estevao questioning Cassie during cross-examination

The defense acknowledged Combs' physical abuse but argued it constituted domestic violence rather than sex trafficking, aiming to portray their relationship as toxic and troubled rather than part of a criminal enterprise.





Day 7 (May 14): Cassie's 2nd day of testimony

During her second day of testimony, Cassie Ventura alleged that Diddy raped her after she ended their decade-long relationship, and subjected her to physical abuse by threatening to release degrading sexual videos.

After being shown images from a "Freak-Off" (not shown to public), jurors are shown images of Cassie's alleged bruises from Diddy

Cassie described being forced into "hundreds" of encounters with male sex workers, which Combs controlled, fearing damage to her career and family if the videos were made public.

Cassie Ventura is seated on witness stand as segments of the hotel beating video are played on screen. Diddy is seated between attorneys Teny Geragos and Anna Estavao.

Prosecutors presented images from these encounters, eliciting shocked reactions from jurors. Cassie had previously sued Combs in 2023 for abuse, settling for $20 million, with numerous similar claims from other women following.

Cassie cries during testimony

Cassie takes the stand in the Diddy trial on May 13.

On day two of testimony, star witness Cassie Ventura testified that Sean "Diddy" Combs abused and coerced her into participating in "freak offs," elaborate sexual marathons involving male sex workers, during their turbulent relationship.

Cassie cries during her testimony in the Diddy trial on May 13.

The R&B singer described the "freak offs" as drug-fueled, weekly ordeals lasting up to four days, where she would be asked to arrange sex with strangers and engage in degrading acts as Diddy watched.

Cassie Ventura testifies as Diddy watches on May 13, 2025.

She described Combs as controlling and violent, recounting a turbulent relationship marked by physical assaults and manipulation. Despite feeling objectified, Cassie said she complied with Combs' demands out of love and fear of repercussions, including threats to leak videos.

Day 5 (May 12): Jury selected, opening statements, 2 witnesses testify

Diddy gives a thumbs up to his supporters on Monday, May 12.

Once jury selection was finalized, both parties made opening statements. Prosecutors accused Diddy of using violence and threats to coerce women into drug-fueled sexual encounters over 20 years, while Diddy's lawyer argued the case misrepresents consensual relationships as sex trafficking.

In the afternoon, the jury began hearing testimony from witnesses, including allegations of coerced sexual encounters involving his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

Jurors were shown the now-infamous 2016 video of Diddy kicking and dragging Cassie inside a Los Angeles hotel. The first witness, a hotel security guard, testified about responding to the incident in this video and claimed Combs attempted to silence him with a sack of money.

The second witness, Daniel Phillips, who identified as a male stripper, testified about being paid to have sex with Cassie Ventura in 2013 while Combs allegedly watched and masturbated. He described being hired under the guise of performing at a bachelorette party, only to find Cassie in red lingerie. He testified about multiple encounters directed by Combs, who allegedly concealed his identity but was recognized by his voice. Diddy's three daughters left the courtroom during Phillips' graphic testimony.

Day 4 (May 9): Jury selection delayed

Judge Subramanian ruled that Diddy was not treated differently due to his race in the racketeering and sex trafficking charges against him, rejecting a request to dismiss some charges and suppress evidence. The judge emphasized the severity of Combs' alleged criminal conduct from 2004 to 2024, rather than racial bias, as the basis for the prosecution.

At the hearing, Subramanian cancelled plans to finish picking the jury for the trial, saying he was worried that some jurors might get "cold feet" and back out of the case by Monday if they had the weekend to think about it.



Day 3 (May 7): Jury selection continues

Two jurors were removed from Sean "Diddy" Combs' jury pool despite expressing a strong desire to serve, due to conflicts of interest. One juror had seen a security video of Combs and initially assumed his guilt but claimed it wouldn't bias her judgment. Another juror was an HBO employee, and the defense noted the "Downfall of Diddy" documentary, which portrays Combs negatively, might be referenced during the trial. By the end of the day, 45 jurors remained in the pool.

Day 2 (May 6): Jury selection continues

By the end of Day 2, Judge Arun Subramanian assembled a pool of 35 potential jurors, 10 short of the needed 45 for the Diddy trial. Several jurors were disqualified for perceived biases and conflicts, including one man who doubted he could refrain from smoking marijuana during the trial. Combs actively engaged in the process, rising from his chair as jurors entered or exited. Despite media exposure to the infamous video of Diddy beating Cassie at an LA hotel, some jurors with strong impressions were not dismissed from the pool.

Day 1 (May 5): Jury selection begins

Diddy's sex trafficking trial kicking off with jury selection. Judge Arun Subramanian briefed prospective jurors on the charges, emphasizing Combs' presumption of innocence. He told them the trial is expected to last about eight weeks, with court sessions scheduled Monday through Friday, excluding certain holidays.

Diddy hugs his lawyer on day 1 of jury selection in his sex trafficking trial on May 5, 2025.

Prospective jurors were questioned individually about potential biases, including views on law enforcement and hip-hop artists, and were asked to review a list of names potentially involved in the trial: Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, Michelle Williams, Kid Cudi, Dallas Austin, Laurieann Gibson, Lauren London, Aubrey O'Day, Don Richard and Cassie Ventura.

A sketch portrays Sean "Diddy" Combs and his attorney, Brian Steel, in federal court as jury selection began on May 5. (Jane Rosenberg)

By the end of the day, 19 of 32 prospective jurors advanced, with many acknowledging prior exposure to the infamous video of Diddy beating Cassie but asserting it wouldn't affect their judgment.