Ex-assistant ‘Mia’ returns to the stand in Diddy trial: Who's expected next?

The Brief "Mia", a former personal assistant to Diddy, returned to the stand today.



Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire. Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

"Mia," a former personal assistant to Diddy, returned to the stand today after previously testifying that Combs sexually assaulted her at his Los Angeles home.

What happened last week?

What we know:

"Mia" took the stand and gave emotional testimony, alleging multiple instances of sexual and physical abuse by Combs. Speaking through tears, she described one alleged rape that occurred while she was asleep.

Mia said the first assault happened at Diddy’s 40th birthday party at the Plaza Hotel, where he allegedly gave her alcohol and touched her without consent. She also claimed he once threw a computer at her head, shoved her into a wall and slammed her arm in a door.

"Mia" painted a picture of a controlling and toxic work environment, where she worked extreme hours and wasn’t allowed to leave his homes without permission. Mia also testified that she wasn’t allowed to lock her bedroom door, while Diddy’s security staff had privacy and locks.

She said she once snuck out with Cassie to a Prince party, and when Diddy found them, he allegedly attacked her until security intervened. She also described witnessing Diddy physically assault Cassie and said Diddy controlled her finances housing, and possessions.

Who is ‘Mia’?

Dig deeper:

"Mia" has been allowed to testify under a pseudonym to protect her identity as she accuses the music mogul of sexual assault. The prosecution requested additional privacy measures, and the judge ruled that no courtroom sketches of Mia could be made during the trial.

Mia told the court she moved to New York City with hopes of breaking into the entertainment industry, inspired by her love of storytelling, film and television. Her first job was with fashion designer Georgina Chapman, the former wife of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. She later became a personal assistant to actor Mike Myers before being hired by Diddy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Actor Mike Myers attends the 2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles at Nya Studios on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

She began working for Diddy in 2009, serving not only as his assistant but also as a director at Revolt, a digital cable television network that Diddy co-founded. Mia worked for him until 2017.

What's next:

It’s unclear how much longer exactly the cross-examination will take, but once her testimony is over, prosecutors will call radio and podcast personality, Enrique Santos, to the witness stand.

Celebrities mentioned in the Diddy trial

TMZ's Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital that some celebrities are growing concerned about potentially being called to testify as the federal sex crimes trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues.

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that," Levin said.

File photo of actor Michael B. Jordan during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Names mentioned so far in court include:

Michael B. Jordan

Usher

Former President Barack Obama

Britney Spears

Bruce Willis

Jennifer Lopez

None of them have been accused of any wrongdoing.

What is Diddy charged with?

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Expand

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.