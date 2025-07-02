List of charges after verdict reached in Diddy trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of his most serious charges - racketeering and sex trafficking - but found guilty of a prostitution-related offense in his sex-trafficking trial.

Here's a look at those charges and the original indictment listing the accusations.

In the first count, in which he was found not guilty, Diddy was indicted on racketeering charges involving threats and coercion to "fulfill his sexual desires." The charge falls under RICO — the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — which is best known for being used in organized crime and drug cartel cases.

Prosecutors claimed Diddy led a criminal enterprise "whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice." Authorities alleged that he exerted control over victims by promising career opportunities, providing and threatening to withhold financial support, dictating how they looked, monitoring their health records and controlling where they lived.

Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

Racketeering conspiracy was the most complicated charge in the trial and carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

Count 2: NOT GUILTY - Diddy Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion (Cassie)

The second count of the federal indictment details a trafficking incident with Cassie "Victim 1" whom they allege Diddy knowingly recruited, enticed and transported for "commercial sex acts." They claimed Diddy’s actions impacted interstate and foreign commerce through reckless threats of force.

To convict Diddy of sex trafficking, the jury would have needed to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he used violence, money and blackmail to force singer Cassie Ventura and "Jane" to have sex with escorts during multi-day hotel parties known as "freak-offs." They jury found him not guilty on this charge.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

In the third count of the indictment, Diddy is accused of knowingly transporting a victim across state lines with the intent to engage them in prostitution. Prosecutors also alleged that he attempted and willfully transported female victims and sex workers for this purpose on multiple occasions.

Count 4 - NOT GUILTY: Sex trafficking (Jane)

Count Four charges Diddy with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between approximately 2021 and 2024.

Count 5 - GUILTY: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution (Jane)

Count Five charges Diddy with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between approximately 2021 and ~024.

The additional charge, the Mann Act charge filed April 3, alleged that he forced a woman into sex trafficking between 2021 and 2023.

The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.