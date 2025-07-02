Live Diddy trial verdict watch: Combs' fate likely to be determined today

The Brief The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached verdicts on four of five counts, but remains undecided on the racketeering conspiracy charge, prompting continued deliberations. The racketeering charge involves complex allegations, including kidnapping and arson, with a potential life sentence. Previously, the jury has requested clarification on drug distribution and specific testimonies related to alleged abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.



The world will likely find out if Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend years behind bars or walk out of court a free man as a verdict is likely to be reached today in his sex trafficking trial.

On Tuesday, the jury reached verdicts on four of the five counts, but were undecided on the racketeering conspiracy charge's count 1, prompting Judge Arun Subramanian to instruct continued deliberations.

***Watch live coverage as news breaks in the media player above.

The jury of eight men and four women has decided on two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which involve allegations of arranging interstate travel for sex workers. These charges carry significant prison sentences if convicted.

What's going on with the RICO charge deliberations?

Dig deeper:

The racketeering conspiracy charge, which remains unresolved, is complex and requires the jury to determine if Combs ran a "racketeering enterprise" involving offenses like kidnapping and arson, with a potential life sentence.

Previously, the jury had requested to review specific sections of testimony regarding the alleged beating of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 and Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Another testimony requested was from stripper Daniel Phillip, who spoke about being paid to have sex with Cassie and witnessing her being beaten by Combs.

Jurors also sought clarification on the definition of drug distribution.

A source, who is a former federal prosecutor, told FOX 5 NY that for the jury to convict Sean "Diddy" Combs on the racketeering charge, they must unanimously agree on two specific predicate acts he is guilty of. The jury's note about drug distribution suggests they may be struggling to identify which two predicate crimes Combs committed.

What was Diddy charged with? What are the accusations?

The backstory:

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking — relating to ex-girlfriends Cassie and "Jane" — and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly arranging to fly sex workers across state lines.

Dig deeper:

He faces three charges, with five counts. Here's a closer look:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy.Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion.Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking.Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

What happened during the trial?

Timeline:

The trial began with a video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking his girlfriend Cassie, setting the stage for seven weeks of testimonies from 34 witnesses, including Cassie and another ex-girlfriend, Jane, who accused Combs of violent and abusive behavior.

Cassie Ventura is seated on witness stand as segments of the hotel beating video are played on screen. Diddy is seated between attorneys Teny Geragos and Anna Estavao.

Cassie and Jane detailed instances of physical abuse and coercion into sexual activities, with Cassie describing "freak-offs" and Jane recounting feeling pressured due to financial dependency. Both women claimed Combs threatened to release sex videos if they didn't comply.

"Jane" continues her direct testimony

Other witnesses, including rapper Kid Cudi and former employees, testified about Combs' violent behavior and threats, with accusations ranging from sexual assault to intimidation and property damage.

Rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Combs' defense focused on discrediting the prosecution's witnesses, highlighting inconsistencies in their accounts and their continued interactions with Combs post-abuse. The defense did not call any witnesses and Combs chose not to testify.

Originally, prosecutors built their case around four main witnesses: Cassie, Jane, Mia and Gina. Gina was dropped from the case, though they were mentioned during the trial. The defense leveraged the absence of these testimonies to question the prosecution's narrative.