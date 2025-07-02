What is the Mann Act? What Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty of

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, which is a violation of the Mann Act. He was acquitted on the more severe charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.



Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of major charges Wednesday, but found guilty of a lesser prostitution offense.

The guilty charges involve a felony violation of the federal Mann Act. Here’s what to know about the law, the verdict and his sentencing:

What is the Mann Act?

The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The maximum penalty for violating the Mann Act is 10 years in prison and a fine.

Diddy guilty charges

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution – one count relating to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified, and one count relating to an unnamed woman known as "Jane" throughout the trial. The second Mann Act charge was filed on April 3 .

How much time is Diddy facing?

The judge could issue concurrent sentences for each guilty count, meaning that Combs could serve his sentence for each count at the same time, which would carry a maximum 10 year sentence.

Combs could also be sentenced for each count separately, which would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Diddy not guilty

The jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which were related to allegations that he forced girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with other men. His lawyers said the women were willing participants.

