What is the Mann Act? What Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty of
Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of major charges Wednesday, but found guilty of a lesser prostitution offense.
The guilty charges involve a felony violation of the federal Mann Act. Here’s what to know about the law, the verdict and his sentencing:
What is the Mann Act?
Big picture view:
The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.
Dig deeper:
The maximum penalty for violating the Mann Act is 10 years in prison and a fine.
Diddy guilty charges
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Big picture view:
Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.
Dig deeper:
Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution – one count relating to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified, and one count relating to an unnamed woman known as "Jane" throughout the trial. The second Mann Act charge was filed on April 3.
How much time is Diddy facing?
By the numbers:
The judge could issue concurrent sentences for each guilty count, meaning that Combs could serve his sentence for each count at the same time, which would carry a maximum 10 year sentence.
Combs could also be sentenced for each count separately, which would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Diddy not guilty
Big picture view:
The jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which were related to allegations that he forced girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with other men. His lawyers said the women were willing participants.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the July 2, 2025, verdict reading in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ trial. Background information was taken from previous FOX 5 WNYW reporting and The Associated Press.