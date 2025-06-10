Diddy trial update: 'Jane' says she now regrets 'cuckold lifestyle'

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs is standing trial on sweeping federal charges. Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" continued her testimony on Tuesday, saying she took part in sex acts with male sex workers at Diddy's request because it made her feel loved by him. "Jane’s" testimony is expected to fill the bulk of the trial’s fifth week.



Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire. Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

Combs' ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym "Jane," testified under cross-examination that she took part in sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs' request to feel loved by him. "Jane" went on to say that she now regrets what she now realizes was a "cuckold" lifestyle.

What happened on Monday?

What we know:

Diddy's ex-girlfriend says he forced her to have a "freak-off"-style sexual encounter with a male sex worker last year after chasing her around her California home, putting her in a chokehold, punching her in the face and kicking down doors.

Testifying for a third day under the pseudonym "Jane," the woman said the much larger Combs erupted during what was planned as a romantic evening together after she accused him of cheating on her. After beating her, Jane said, Combs invited a sex worker over, gave her an ecstasy pill and told her: "You’re not going to ruin my night like this."

Jane, whose injuries included a black eye and welts on her forehead, said she’d planned June 18, 2024, as a romantic night with Combs, but now remembers it as a very terrible day."

As Jane left the witness stand, she told jurors: "I just pray for his continued healing." The couple broke up after Combs’ arrest, but she said he still pays her rent. Just a few weeks after Jane alleges Combs beat her, he publicly stated that he was "committed to being a better man every day" after video leaked of him attacking his former longtime girlfriend Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

‘Literally off the hinges’

Jane, who faces questioning Tuesday from Combs’ lawyers, said the rapper and entrepreneur followed her to a bathroom and kicked the door "literally off the hinges" after she shoved his head into a countertop, hurled glasses and candles at him and screamed, "I hate you."

After moving to a locked closet, Jane said she tried to run away, but Combs kicked her in the thigh and knocked her to the ground. He then lifted her up by the neck and put her in a chokehold, she said, telling jurors: "I couldn’t breathe."

Jane said she then ran about six blocks and hid behind a wall for what she estimated was about two hours. When she figured things had calmed down, she said, she walked back to the home – but Combs was still around, walking toward her in the street.

Jane said she retreated to a guest bedroom and then ran into the backyard, curling into a ball on the ground as she implored Combs to leave. He refused, she said, and "started punching my head, he started kicking me." Eventually, she said, "he grabs me by my arm or my hair and starts dragging me back to the house."

Combs then followed her to the shower, she said, and smacked her in the face so hard she lost her balance and fell to the floor. Jane said she was exhausted, but Combs insisted on inviting over a male sex worker and told her to put some makeup on and adjust her hair to hide her injuries.

‘I don’t want to’

"I don’t want to, I don’t want to," Jane recalled saying, to which she said Combs forcefully replied: "then is this coercion?"

Jane said she told Combs that she cried for three days and felt nauseated after reading Cassie’s November 2023 lawsuit against him, which described the effects of hundreds of drug-fueled "freak-off" sex marathons with Combs and male sex workers.

Jane, who referred to similar encounters with Combs as "debauchery" and "hotel nights," said she felt like she was "reading my own sexual trauma" as she read the lawsuit, which Combs settled within a day for $20 million. She said it followed her experience with the Bad Boy Records founder "word for word, exactly my experience."

Cassie dated Combs for more than a decade and testified that she engaged in weekly "freak-offs," many lasting several for days. She said Combs often watched or filmed the sessions.

Jane read aloud for the jury hundreds of text messages, including some in which she complained that Combs seemed to be forcing her into sex marathons by threatening to take away her home.

She pleaded with him to recognize the damage the encounters were doing, writing: "I am not an animal."

What's next:

Jane’s testimony is expected to fill the bulk of the trial’s fifth week, as prosecutors move closer to the end of their presentation before the defense gets its turn.

What is Diddy charged with?

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Expand

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.