Defense rests in Diddy trial; jury deliberations could start Monday

The Brief The defense for the sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs rested its case without calling any witnesses to the stand. At the center of the trial are allegations that Diddy orchestrated so-called "freak offs," which prosecutors say were part of a sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy that led to his arrest last September. Jury deliberations could start this Monday, June 30, according to prosecutors.



After six weeks of graphic and often explosive testimony from former assistants and lovers, federal prosecutors have rested their case in the sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Later in the afternoon, the defense rested without calling any witnesses to the stand. Jury deliberations could start this Monday, June 30, according to prosecutors.

The government called 34 witnesses, many of them former employees from Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment companies. But the heart of the case focused on two women: Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a model and internet personality known in court only as "Jane."

The prosecution wrapped after Diddy’s attorney, Teny Geragos, finished questioning the government’s final witness, Homeland Security Investigations agent Joseph Cerciello.

At the center of the trial are allegations that Diddy orchestrated so-called "freak offs," which prosecutors say were part of a sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy that led to his arrest last September.

In the past week , prosecutors and defense lawyers have shown jurors over 40 minutes of recordings Diddy made of the "hotel nights."

Defense attorneys argue the encounters were consensual and part of a swingers lifestyle, not criminal behavior.

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody in Brooklyn after multiple judges determined he is a danger to the community.

What happens next in Diddy trial?

Quincy Brown, stepson of Sean "Diddy" Combs, (3ndL) and Justin Combs (3rdR), departs from Manhattan's federal court in New York City on May 14, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Typically, after the prosecution rests its case, the defense has the opportunity to respond by calling witnesses and presenting evidence.

However, they are not required to do so.

Will Diddy take the stand?

Diddy hugs his attorneys when entering the courtroom

In this case, Diddy’s legal team says it will not call any witnesses or present evidence and that Diddy himself will not take the stand after more than six weeks of government testimony.

The trial is expected to move on to closing arguments, followed by jury instructions and deliberations.

What charges does Diddy face?

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy

Count One alleges that from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy. During this time, he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion

Count Two charges Diddy with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution

Count Three charges Diddy with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Additional charges

Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

An additional Mann Act charge was filed on April 3. It alleges that between 2021 and 2023, Diddy forced a woman into sex trafficking. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

At the center of the allegations are what investigators call "Freak Off" parties, where victims were allegedly drugged, coerced and exploited.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

How many years does Diddy face?

In March, Combs' homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.