Diddy sentencing explained: Charges, Mann Act law, possible prison time

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, which is a violation of the Mann Act. He was acquitted on the more severe charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.



Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced today after more than a year behind bars, with many wondering what exactly he was found guilty of back in July.

While the jury cleared him of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Diddy was convicted on two counts of violating the federal Mann Act, a century-old law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

SKIP TO: How much time is Diddy facing?

What is ‘hubris’?

In the Diddy case, prosecutors used the word "hubris" to describe what they saw as his arrogance in booking a Miami speaking gig before sentencing, as if he had already assumed he would be free. Hubris, they suggested, was Diddy acting with overconfidence and disregard for the seriousness of his conviction.

How many years is 70 months?

Prosecutors are calling for a sentence of at least 11 years and 3 months, which is 135 months in total. By comparison, 70 months equals 5 years and 10 months.

What is the Mann Act?

In short:

The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity. The maximum penalty for violating the Mann Act is 10 years in prison and a fine.

Dig deeper:

The federal anti-sex trafficking law has a controversial, century-old history, according to The Associated Press.

The backstory:

In 1910, Congress passed the bill, which was named after Republican U.S. Rep. James Robert Mann of Illinois. It’s also known as the "White-Slave Traffic Act" of 1910.

The 1910 law originally prohibited the interstate or foreign commerce transport of "any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose."

Legal experts say its broad wording and a subsequent Supreme Court interpretation allowed prosecutors to bring cases against interracial couples, and eventually many others in consensual relationships.

Timeline:

In a 1917 Supreme Court case, the justices ruled that "illicit fornication," even when consensual, amounted to an immoral purpose," according to Cornell’s Legal Information Institute.

A 1986 update made the law gender-neutral and effectively ended the Act’s role in trying to legislate morality by changing "debauchery" and "immoral purpose" to "any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense."

Featured article

Diddy guilty charges

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Diddy was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

RELATED: Live Diddy verdict: Guilty on counts 3, 5; not guilty on the rest

Dig deeper:

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution – one count relating to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified, and one count relating to an unnamed woman known as "Jane" throughout the trial. The second Mann Act charge was filed on April 3 .

By the numbers:

The judge could issue concurrent sentences for each guilty count, meaning that Combs could serve his sentence for each count at the same time, which would carry a maximum 10 year sentence.

Diddy could also be sentenced for each count separately, which would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Federal prosecutors are urging Judge Arun Subramanian to impose at least 11 years and three months, calling Diddy a danger who has shown little accountability for his actions.

His lawyers, meanwhile, are asking for no more than 14 months, which would mean his release almost immediately.

Diddy not guilty

Big picture view:

The jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which were related to allegations that he forced girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with other men. His lawyers said the women were willing participants.