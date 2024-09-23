Who has called on NYC Mayor Eric Adams to resign?

There are new calls for NYC Mayor Eric Adams to step down following the federal investigation into his administration.

This comes after his chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, resigned on Sept. 15.

Zornberg's resignation comes days after former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned from his post amid a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Tom Donlon, a prominent former FBI and counter-terrorism official, has been named interim police commissioner.

FILE - Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams speaks on the steps of New York City Hall. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Expand

Who has called for Adams to resign?

City Councilwoman Tiffany Caban

"The Mayor has to resign," City Councilwoman Tiffany Caban said.

Councilwoman Caban is now the first city council member to call on Adams to resign following the numerous federal investigations swirling around Adams and his team.

The mayor has not been charged in connection with any of these federal inquiries, but Caban says that there are patterns to what she called his mismanagement of city government.

"It’s not just that more than 15 of his associates are being investigated," Caban said. "It's also a culmination of his other failures of leadership."

State Senator Julia Salazar and State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher

Salazar and Gallagher said it's time to restore trust in city government.

"Eric Adams is failing at his job," Assemblywoman Gallagher said. "His administration is rampant with serious scandal, and that's a sign of poor management."

State Senator Jabari Brisport

In a brief post on X, the state senator simply stated, "Eric Adams should resign."

City Council member Alexa Avilés

Brooklyn City Council member Alex Avilés says, "NYC deserves so much better!"

"All of this proves the point we have been making for three years, Eric Adams is unfit to lead our City and NYPD (among others) operates with impunity," Avilés said in a post on X.

FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay contributed to this report.