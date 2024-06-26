NJ man fatally struck by lightning on beach while warning kids of storm

A man attempting to warn children on a NJ beach about an incoming thunderstorm was struck by lightning and killed.

Seaside Park police officials told local news outlets that Patrick Dispoto, 59, was found unresponsive Sunday around 7:30 p.m. on the J Street beach.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Dispoto's girlfriend told police he went to warn the children to get off the beach as a storm was coming.

Storms rumbled across the NYC area on Sunday night, ending the heat wave that brought record-high temperatures across the region.

Radar on Sunday evening showed a storm moving over the Jersey Shore, including Seaside Park and Asbury Park.

Radar shows a thunderstorm over Seaside Park, New Jersey, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (FOX Weather)

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, this is the year's third lightning death in the U.S. The death in Seaside Park comes three years after a lifeguard was struck and killed on the beach in South Seaside Park. It marks the 16th lightning death in New Jersey since 2006, including five that happened on beaches.

Weather in New York City

Meanwhile, NYC is facing the threat of severe weather on Thursday evening.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed New York City at a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected, but damaging winds and large hail are also possible. The strong wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines, the National Weather Service said.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"With the storms today, expect the possibility of some of those storms going into the strong to severe range," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. Heavy rain, gusty winds, some large hail, all possible."

Emilee Speck, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.