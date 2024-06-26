NYC severe weather alert: Storms, winds, hail possible tonight l Forecast

NYC is facing the threat of severe weather this evening.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed New York City at a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected, but damaging winds and large hail are also possible. The strong wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines, the National Weather Service said.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (FOX Weather)

"With the storms today, expect the possibility of some of those storms going into the strong to severe range," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. Heavy rain, gusty winds, some large hail, all possible."

Here's everything you need to know about today's chance for severe weather, including a timeline, radar and weekend forecast.

Today: A 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

"It's going to hang in there overnight, and then by tomorrow (Thursday), we still have the showers out there for your early-morning commute," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "Things clear out just a little bit. Then it gets unsettled for the weekend."

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 70.

Saturday weather NYC

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Air quality index NYC

NYC summer 2024 forecast

Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are here – and so is FOX 5 NY's weather outlook for summer 2024 in NYC!

While New Yorkers should anticipate lots of fun in the sun, we can also be subject to scorching heat and high humidity, which can be dangerous if we're not careful.

For comparison, last summer wasn't too hot.