Heat wave NYC: Juneteenth forecast, air quality alerts and more

The first significant heat wave of 2024 is underway in NYC.

While temperatures in New York City will get into the 90s, the humidity will make it feel even hotter with feels-like temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to soar upwards of 20 degrees above what is typical in mid-June, with heat indices in the dangerous range. The Big Apple has not seen a 100-degree reading since July 18, 2012, during one of the worst heat waves in modern history.

Here's what you need to know about this week's potential heat wave, including a full forecast, a heat risk map and the rest of the summer outlook.

Heat wave this week: Watches, advisories

A majority of the population in the Northeast are under a heat advisory, including New York City and Newark.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, was very blunt with its forecast – "It’s gonna be hot!"

Residents can expect the hottest temperatures between noon and 8 p.m. each day.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

What constitutes a heat wave?

In the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three or more days in a row of temperatures in the 90s.

When will the heat wave end?

"This heat will continue all the way into next week, but storm chances will pick up by the weekend," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

In many of the areas where daily records could be broken or there is a lot of pavement, the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map has labeled communities at a Level 3 or 4 out of 4 for impacts.

The HeatRisk threat level takes into consideration the unusual nature of the heat, the duration of the extreme temperatures and potential health impacts.

At a code red (Level 3) stage, heat affects anyone who is not adequately hydrated or those without access to cooling.

Magenta (Level 4 signifies) extreme heat that is either rare or long in duration. Health systems can be impacted by an influx of patients with heat-related illnesses.

During the height of the heat wave on Thursday, most residents in New York will find themselves at a Level 4 out of 4.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the most common illnesses from warm temperatures are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Health experts warn that heatstroke occurs when the body’s internal temperature rises rapidly, overwhelming its ability to cool down. Heatstroke can result in serious health complications and is most prevalent among young children and older adults.

Why is the air quality so bad today?

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The New York State Department of Health recommends individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Air quality index NYC

Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are here – and so is FOX 5 NY's weather outlook for summer 2024 in NYC!

While New Yorkers should anticipate lots of fun in the sun, we can also be subject to scorching heat and high humidity, which can be dangerous if we're not careful.

For comparison, last summer wasn't too hot.

2023: 5 days of 90+ degrees

2022: 24 days of 90+ degrees

The average is 15 days of 90+ degrees

The last 100+ degrees day was July 18, 2012

The hottest NYC day ever was 106 degrees on July 9, 1936

