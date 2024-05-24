NYC pool guide: Hotels, rooftops, public spaces open for swimming this summer
NEW YORK - Summer in New York City is all about finding the best spots to cool off.
But despite all the concrete and asphalt, it's still possible to find amazing pools to splash around in. From public parks to exclusive rooftop oases, here's your ultimate list of NYC pools:
JUMP TO: PUBLIC POOLS | RECREATION CENTER POOLS | PRIVATE POOLS
PUBLIC POOLS
BRONX
Claremont Pool
- Location: 170th Street and Clay Avenue
Crotona Pool
- Location: 173rd Street and Fulton Avenue
Edenwald Houses Pool
- Location: Schieffelin Avenue & E. 229th Street
Floating Pool
- Location: Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue
Foster Pool
- Location: E. 164th St. bet. Jerome & River Aves.
Haffen Pool
- Location: Ely and Burke Avenues
Mapes Pool
- Location: E. 180th Street between Mapes & Prospect Avenues
Thompson Pool
- Location: E. 174th Street & Bronx River Avenue
Van Cortlandt Pool
- Location: W. 242nd St. and Broadway
BROOKLYN
Betsy Head Pool
- Location: Boyland, Livonia and Dumont Avenues
Bushwick Pool
- Location: Humboldt Street, Flushing & Bushwick Avenues
Commodore Barry Pool
- Location: Flushing and Park Avenues, Navy and North Elliot Streets
David Fox/PS 251 Pool
- Location: E. 54th Street & Avenue H
Douglass and DeGraw Pool
- Location: Third Avenue and Nevins Street
Glenwood Houses Pool
- Location: Farragut Road & Ralph Avenue
Howard Pool
- Location: Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue
Jesse Owens Pool
- Location: 117 Stuyvesant Avenue
Kosciuszko Pool
- Location: Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue & Kosciuszko Street
Lindower Park Pool
- Location: E. 60th St, Mill Rd. & Strickland Avenue
McCarren Park Pool
- Location: McCarren Park
PS 20 Playground Pool
- Location: Between Clermont Ave. & Adelphi St.
Red Hook Pool
- Location: Bay and Henry Streets
Sunset Park Pool
- Location: Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th Streets
MANHATTAN
Abe Lincoln Pool
- Location: 5th Avenue & E. 135th Street
Asser Levy Pool
- Location: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street
Dry Dock Pool
- Location: E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D
Frederick Douglass Pool
- Location: Amsterdam Ave. between 100th & 102nd Streets
Hamilton Fish Pool
- Location: Pitt Street and Houston Street
Highbridge Pool
- Location: Amsterdam Ave. and W. 173rd Street
Jackie Robinson Pool
- Location: Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street
John Jay Pool
- Location: East of York Avenue on 77th St.
Marcus Garvey Pool
- Location: 124th Street and Fifth Avenue
Sheltering Arms Pool
- Location: W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Ave.
Thomas Jefferson Pool
- Location: E. 112th Street and First Avenue
Vesuvio Pool
- Location: Thompson St. between Spring & Prince Streets
Wagner Pool
- Location: E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues
QUEENS
Fisher Pool
- Location: 99th Street and 32nd Avenue
Fort Totten Pool
- Location: 338 Story Avenue
Liberty Pool
- Location: 173rd Street and 106th Avenue
Marie Curie Park Pool
- Location: 211th Street & 46th Avenue
PS 186 Playground Pool
- Location: Little Neck Parkway & 72nd Avenue
Windmuller Pool
- Location: 54th Street & 39th Road
STATEN ISLAND
Faber Pool
- Location: Faber Street and Richmond Terrace
General Douglas Pool
- Location: Jefferson Street & Seaver Avenue
Lyons Pool
- Location: Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard
Maggie Howard Pool
- Location: Tompkins Ave. btwn Hill & Broad Sts.
PS 46 Playground Pool
- Location: Parkinson Avenue & Kramer Street
Tottenville Pool
- Location: Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue
West Brighton Pool
- Location: Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel Streets
RECREATION CENTER POOLS
Join a recreation center for year-round swimming and access to free aquatics programs like Learn to Swim. Membership costs $150 for adults, $25 for seniors (62+), young adults (18-24), veterans, and people with disabilities. Membership is free for anyone under 18.
BROOKLYN
Metropolitan Pool
- Location: Bedford and Metropolitan Avenues
St. John's Pool
- Location: Prospect Place, between Troy and Schenectady Avenues
MANHATTAN
Asser Levy Pool
- Location: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street
Chelsea Pool
- Location: West 25th St. between 9th & 10th Aves
Constance Baker Motley Pool
- Location: E. 54th St. bet. First and Second Aves.
Gertrude Ederle Pool
- Location: 232 West 60th Street
Hansborough Pool
- Location: 134th St. between Fifth & Lenox Aves.
QUEENS
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Pool & Rink
- Location: Avery Avenue and 131 Street
Roy Wilkins Pool
- Location: 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard
PRIVATE POOLS
New York City has some of the finest private and rooftop pools for you to enjoy the sunshine in. Here's a short list of some of our favorites:
- Location: 15 Thompson St
- Details: Rooftop pool with city views. Open to all on weekends after 3 pm, free access.
The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea
- Location: 355 W 16th Street
- Details: Glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, full-service bar. Chaise lounge prices: $80 Weds-Thurs, $100 Fri-Sat.
Coda Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn
- Location: 160 N 12th Street
- Details: Adults-only, heated pool. Day passes: $105 per person. Cabanas and daybeds start at $95 per person.
The Summer Club, Long Island City
- Location: 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens
- Details: Rooftop pool, lounge chairs, bars, private cabanas, DJ parties. Day passes: $75, DJ parties starting at $40.
- Location: 112 W 25th St, 38th & 39th floors
- Details: Rooftop pool with a secret garden theme. Open to hotel guests and the public via reservations.
- Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive
- Details: Rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi with runway views. Accessible to hotel guests.
Margaritaville Resort, Times Square
- Location: 560 Seventh Avenue
- Details: Outdoor pool in Midtown. Day passes: $100, daybeds: $200, cabanas: $500.
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO
- Location: 60 Furman St, Brooklyn
- Details: Plunge pool with skyline views. Accessible to hotel guests only.