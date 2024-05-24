Expand / Collapse search

NYC pool guide: Hotels, rooftops, public spaces open for swimming this summer

Published  May 24, 2024 5:56pm EDT
NEW YORK - Summer in New York City is all about finding the best spots to cool off. 

But despite all the concrete and asphalt, it's still possible to find amazing pools to splash around in. From public parks to exclusive rooftop oases, here's your ultimate list of NYC pools:

JUMP TO: PUBLIC POOLS | RECREATION CENTER POOLS | PRIVATE POOLS

PUBLIC POOLS

BRONX

Claremont Pool

  • Location: 170th Street and Clay Avenue

Crotona Pool

  • Location: 173rd Street and Fulton Avenue

Edenwald Houses Pool

  • Location: Schieffelin Avenue & E. 229th Street

Floating Pool

  • Location: Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue

Foster Pool

  • Location: E. 164th St. bet. Jerome & River Aves.

Haffen Pool

  • Location: Ely and Burke Avenues

Mapes Pool

  • Location: E. 180th Street between Mapes & Prospect Avenues

Thompson Pool

  • Location: E. 174th Street & Bronx River Avenue

Van Cortlandt Pool

  • Location: W. 242nd St. and Broadway

BROOKLYN

Betsy Head Pool

  • Location: Boyland, Livonia and Dumont Avenues

Bushwick Pool

  • Location: Humboldt Street, Flushing & Bushwick Avenues

Commodore Barry Pool

  • Location: Flushing and Park Avenues, Navy and North Elliot Streets

David Fox/PS 251 Pool

  • Location: E. 54th Street & Avenue H

Douglass and DeGraw Pool

  • Location: Third Avenue and Nevins Street

Glenwood Houses Pool

  • Location: Farragut Road & Ralph Avenue

Howard Pool

  • Location: Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue

Jesse Owens Pool

  • Location: 117 Stuyvesant Avenue

Kosciuszko Pool

  • Location: Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue & Kosciuszko Street

Lindower Park Pool

  • Location: E. 60th St, Mill Rd. & Strickland Avenue

McCarren Park Pool

  • Location: McCarren Park

PS 20 Playground Pool

  • Location: Between Clermont Ave. & Adelphi St.

Red Hook Pool

  • Location: Bay and Henry Streets

Sunset Park Pool

  • Location: Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th Streets

MANHATTAN

Abe Lincoln Pool

  • Location: 5th Avenue & E. 135th Street

Asser Levy Pool

  • Location: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Dry Dock Pool

  • Location: E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D

Frederick Douglass Pool

  • Location: Amsterdam Ave. between 100th & 102nd Streets

Hamilton Fish Pool

  • Location: Pitt Street and Houston Street

Highbridge Pool

  • Location: Amsterdam Ave. and W. 173rd Street

Jackie Robinson Pool

  • Location: Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street

John Jay Pool

  • Location: East of York Avenue on 77th St.

Marcus Garvey Pool

  • Location: 124th Street and Fifth Avenue

Sheltering Arms Pool

  • Location: W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Ave.

Thomas Jefferson Pool

  • Location: E. 112th Street and First Avenue

Vesuvio Pool

  • Location: Thompson St. between Spring & Prince Streets

Wagner Pool

  • Location: E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues

QUEENS

Fisher Pool

  • Location: 99th Street and 32nd Avenue

Fort Totten Pool

  • Location: 338 Story Avenue

Liberty Pool

  • Location: 173rd Street and 106th Avenue

Marie Curie Park Pool

  • Location: 211th Street & 46th Avenue

PS 186 Playground Pool

  • Location: Little Neck Parkway & 72nd Avenue

Windmuller Pool

  • Location: 54th Street & 39th Road

STATEN ISLAND

Faber Pool

  • Location: Faber Street and Richmond Terrace

General Douglas Pool

  • Location: Jefferson Street & Seaver Avenue

Lyons Pool

  • Location: Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard

Maggie Howard Pool

  • Location: Tompkins Ave. btwn Hill & Broad Sts.

PS 46 Playground Pool

  • Location: Parkinson Avenue & Kramer Street

Tottenville Pool

  • Location: Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue

West Brighton Pool

  • Location: Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel Streets

RECREATION CENTER POOLS

Join a recreation center for year-round swimming and access to free aquatics programs like Learn to Swim. Membership costs $150 for adults, $25 for seniors (62+), young adults (18-24), veterans, and people with disabilities. Membership is free for anyone under 18.

BROOKLYN

Metropolitan Pool

  • Location: Bedford and Metropolitan Avenues

St. John's Pool

  • Location: Prospect Place, between Troy and Schenectady Avenues

MANHATTAN

Asser Levy Pool

  • Location: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Chelsea Pool

  • Location: West 25th St. between 9th & 10th Aves

Constance Baker Motley Pool

  • Location: E. 54th St. bet. First and Second Aves.

Gertrude Ederle Pool

  • Location: 232 West 60th Street

Hansborough Pool

  • Location: 134th St. between Fifth & Lenox Aves.

QUEENS

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Pool & Rink

  • Location: Avery Avenue and 131 Street

Roy Wilkins Pool

  • Location: 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard

PRIVATE POOLS

New York City has some of the finest private and rooftop pools for you to enjoy the sunshine in. Here's a short list of some of our favorites:

Jimmy, SoHo

  • Location: 15 Thompson St
  • Details: Rooftop pool with city views. Open to all on weekends after 3 pm, free access.

The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea

  • Location: 355 W 16th Street
  • Details: Glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, full-service bar. Chaise lounge prices: $80 Weds-Thurs, $100 Fri-Sat.

Coda Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn

  • Location: 160 N 12th Street
  • Details: Adults-only, heated pool. Day passes: $105 per person. Cabanas and daybeds start at $95 per person.

The Summer Club, Long Island City

  • Location: 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens
  • Details: Rooftop pool, lounge chairs, bars, private cabanas, DJ parties. Day passes: $75, DJ parties starting at $40.

Somewhere Nowhere, Chelsea

  • Location: 112 W 25th St, 38th & 39th floors
  • Details: Rooftop pool with a secret garden theme. Open to hotel guests and the public via reservations.

TWA Pool, JFK Airport

  • Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive
  • Details: Rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi with runway views. Accessible to hotel guests.

Margaritaville Resort, Times Square

  • Location: 560 Seventh Avenue
  • Details: Outdoor pool in Midtown. Day passes: $100, daybeds: $200, cabanas: $500.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO

  • Location: 60 Furman St, Brooklyn
  • Details: Plunge pool with skyline views. Accessible to hotel guests only.