NYC pool guide: Hotels, rooftops, public spaces open for swimming this summer

Summer in New York City is all about finding the best spots to cool off.

But despite all the concrete and asphalt, it's still possible to find amazing pools to splash around in. From public parks to exclusive rooftop oases, here's your ultimate list of NYC pools:

JUMP TO: PUBLIC POOLS | RECREATION CENTER POOLS | PRIVATE POOLS

BRONX

Claremont Pool

Location: 170th Street and Clay Avenue

Crotona Pool

Location: 173rd Street and Fulton Avenue

Edenwald Houses Pool

Location: Schieffelin Avenue & E. 229th Street

Floating Pool

Location: Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue

Foster Pool

Location: E. 164th St. bet. Jerome & River Aves.

Haffen Pool

Location: Ely and Burke Avenues

Mapes Pool

Location: E. 180th Street between Mapes & Prospect Avenues

Thompson Pool

Location: E. 174th Street & Bronx River Avenue

Van Cortlandt Pool

Location: W. 242nd St. and Broadway

BROOKLYN

Betsy Head Pool

Location: Boyland, Livonia and Dumont Avenues

Bushwick Pool

Location: Humboldt Street, Flushing & Bushwick Avenues

Commodore Barry Pool

Location: Flushing and Park Avenues, Navy and North Elliot Streets

David Fox/PS 251 Pool

Location: E. 54th Street & Avenue H

Douglass and DeGraw Pool

Location: Third Avenue and Nevins Street

Glenwood Houses Pool

Location: Farragut Road & Ralph Avenue

Howard Pool

Location: Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue

Jesse Owens Pool

Location: 117 Stuyvesant Avenue

Kosciuszko Pool

Location: Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue & Kosciuszko Street

Lindower Park Pool

Location: E. 60th St, Mill Rd. & Strickland Avenue

McCarren Park Pool

Location: McCarren Park

PS 20 Playground Pool

Location: Between Clermont Ave. & Adelphi St.

Red Hook Pool

Location: Bay and Henry Streets

Sunset Park Pool

Location: Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th Streets

MANHATTAN

Abe Lincoln Pool

Location: 5th Avenue & E. 135th Street

Asser Levy Pool

Location: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Dry Dock Pool

Location: E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D

Frederick Douglass Pool

Location: Amsterdam Ave. between 100th & 102nd Streets

Hamilton Fish Pool

Location: Pitt Street and Houston Street

Highbridge Pool

Location: Amsterdam Ave. and W. 173rd Street

Jackie Robinson Pool

Location: Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street

John Jay Pool

Location: East of York Avenue on 77th St.

Marcus Garvey Pool

Location: 124th Street and Fifth Avenue

Sheltering Arms Pool

Location: W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Ave.

Thomas Jefferson Pool

Location: E. 112th Street and First Avenue

Vesuvio Pool

Location: Thompson St. between Spring & Prince Streets

Wagner Pool

Location: E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues

QUEENS

Fisher Pool

Location: 99th Street and 32nd Avenue

Fort Totten Pool

Location: 338 Story Avenue

Liberty Pool

Location: 173rd Street and 106th Avenue

Marie Curie Park Pool

Location: 211th Street & 46th Avenue

PS 186 Playground Pool

Location: Little Neck Parkway & 72nd Avenue

Windmuller Pool

Location: 54th Street & 39th Road

STATEN ISLAND

Faber Pool

Location: Faber Street and Richmond Terrace

General Douglas Pool

Location: Jefferson Street & Seaver Avenue

Lyons Pool

Location: Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard

Maggie Howard Pool

Location: Tompkins Ave. btwn Hill & Broad Sts.

PS 46 Playground Pool

Location: Parkinson Avenue & Kramer Street

Tottenville Pool

Location: Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue

West Brighton Pool

Location: Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel Streets

Join a recreation center for year-round swimming and access to free aquatics programs like Learn to Swim. Membership costs $150 for adults, $25 for seniors (62+), young adults (18-24), veterans, and people with disabilities. Membership is free for anyone under 18.

BROOKLYN

Metropolitan Pool

Location: Bedford and Metropolitan Avenues

St. John's Pool

Location: Prospect Place, between Troy and Schenectady Avenues

MANHATTAN

Asser Levy Pool

Location: Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Chelsea Pool

Location: West 25th St. between 9th & 10th Aves

Constance Baker Motley Pool

Location: E. 54th St. bet. First and Second Aves.

Gertrude Ederle Pool

Location: 232 West 60th Street

Hansborough Pool

Location: 134th St. between Fifth & Lenox Aves.

QUEENS

Flushing Meadows Corona Park Pool & Rink

Location: Avery Avenue and 131 Street

Roy Wilkins Pool

Location: 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard

New York City has some of the finest private and rooftop pools for you to enjoy the sunshine in. Here's a short list of some of our favorites:

Jimmy, SoHo

Location: 15 Thompson St

Details: Rooftop pool with city views. Open to all on weekends after 3 pm, free access.

The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea

Location: 355 W 16th Street

Details: Glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, full-service bar. Chaise lounge prices: $80 Weds-Thurs, $100 Fri-Sat.

Coda Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn

Location: 160 N 12th Street

Details: Adults-only, heated pool. Day passes: $105 per person. Cabanas and daybeds start at $95 per person.

The Summer Club, Long Island City

Location: 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens

Details: Rooftop pool, lounge chairs, bars, private cabanas, DJ parties. Day passes: $75, DJ parties starting at $40.

Somewhere Nowhere, Chelsea

Location: 112 W 25th St, 38th & 39th floors

Details: Rooftop pool with a secret garden theme. Open to hotel guests and the public via reservations.

TWA Pool, JFK Airport

Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive

Details: Rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi with runway views. Accessible to hotel guests.

Margaritaville Resort, Times Square

Location: 560 Seventh Avenue

Details: Outdoor pool in Midtown. Day passes: $100, daybeds: $200, cabanas: $500.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO