Vybz Kartel interview: Dancehall star says 'life is good' | WATCH

It was the interview I've been wanting to do for nearly 3 years, and now it's happened--an on-camera conversation with Dancehall music superstar Vybz Kartel.

It's his first interview since being released and a Lisa Evers exclusive.

It's clear now that no matter how great the challenge, Vybz Kartel will likely be ready and willing to face them; for himself, his famly and his fans.

Vybz Kartel says, "Hey Lisa, What's up?"

The voice of Adidjah Palmer, known around the world, sounded the same. But his face was different, covered in a bandanna and dark sunglasses--similar to how he looked coming out of the Tower Street Correctional Facility on July 31.

He was behind bars for nearly 13 years on a murder charge that was never proven and ultimately thrown out.

"Everything is going according to plan, you know what I mean, life is good,"says Kartel.

Superstars including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Drake celebrated his release.

Featured article

Less than a day after being released, he dropped a mixtape called "First Week Out."

The 12 track EP is already blazing up the charts, hitting #1 on Apple Music in some countries, igniting talk of his return to the stage.

I asked him: "You've got fans everywhere, they're already asking about when they're going to see stage shows, and everything like that."

What's next for Vybz Kartel

Kartel says, "In the forecast, I would say about December, they can look out, and they can save their money. You know what I mean? It's going to be expensive, so they've got to be ready to sell organs."

The wit and humor that helped win him love from his fans is still intact.

As his devoted fiancée Sidem Ozturk mops the sweat off his forehead, we continue.

Featured article

"You went through a lot, you kept the fight alive, you stayed true to what you wanted to do, which was prove your innocence and to get out.

Do you plan to make more social commentary now that you're out?" I asked.

Vybz Kartel's health

Vybz Kartel responds: "Of course, remember Vybz Kartel is that artist. But what I would say to the fans, apart from, you know, be determined, never give up. What I'd say from my heart, Lisa, is, time is precious, don't waste it. Spend as much time as you can with your loved ones because you never know when that time will be lost, and you can never get it back, so that's the message that's coming from Adidjah Palmer."

Before anything, Kartel must get his health back. It took a turn for the worse during his years behind bars, at times in debilitating conditions.

Featured article

About eight years ago, he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder called Graves' Disease, which can cause swelling and serious complications. He also suffered from heart disease, according to court testimony by his physician, Dr. Karen Phillips.

In court documents, she said both could be treated better outside prison walls.

I asked Kartel: "Did Dr. Phillips give you a certain diet now that you have to watch?"

"Not yet," he replied. "I have to say much love to Dr. Phillips, Dr. Karen Phillips. Yes, Isat, myself, did meet with Dr. Phillips, so we have to do now another series of blood tests next week Tuesday, and that's how we move then. That's how we're going to fine tune the medication, and how to prescribe the diet," he adds.

Kartel already has exercise equipment in his house, and says now it's all about fitness and family.

Vybz Kartel life after prison

He says that one of the biggest lessons he learned while locked down is that you can't get back time. It's no wonder fans have given him the nickname "teacher."

"For example, you, Lisa and myself, you know we are hard workers…sometimes..we just have to find time for family, for friends, for loved ones, and give the same amount of energy we would for our careers," he said.

In his first week out, Kartel was welcomed home by family members and told me he's taking great pleasure in getting to know his two grandchildren, who were born while he was incarcerated.

But make no mistake about it, his business sense and marketing strategies are still in effect.

Kartel says for now it's all about fitness and family, and trying to make up for lost time.