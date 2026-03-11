Video shows Gracie Mansion bomb suspect buying fuses: See alleged timeline of events

The Brief Newly released surveillance video shows one of the suspects charged in the attempted Gracie Mansion bombing buying materials. The footage shows 18-year-old Amir Balat purchasing a 20-foot roll of consumer safety fuse at a Phantom Fireworks store in Pennsylvania, according to investigators. Police have said both men admitted to being inspired by ISIS. They are being held without bail.



Newly released surveillance video shows one of the suspects charged in the attempted Gracie Mansion bombing buying materials that investigators say were used in the homemade explosive devices thrown during a protest outside the mayor’s residence.

What we know:

Officials say the footage shows 18-year-old Amir Balat purchasing a 20-foot roll of consumer safety fuse at a Phantom Fireworks store in Pennsylvania, according to investigators. Authorities allege the fuse was later used in improvised explosive devices ignited Saturday near Gracie Mansion.

Dig deeper:

Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been charged in federal court with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction and multiple explosives offenses.

Prosecutors say the pair attempted to detonate two improvised explosive devices during dueling protests outside the mayor’s Upper East Side residence.

Police have said both men admitted to being inspired by ISIS. They are being held without bail.

Purchase made 2 days after Iran airstrikes

The retailer said the fuse purchase was made two days after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. Authorities said it remains unclear whether the timing is connected to the alleged plot.

Federal agents also recovered explosive residue during a search of a storage facility in Bucks County near where the suspects lived, according to law enforcement officials. Investigators believe the residue is connected to the attempted attack.

Timeline:

Thursday: Surveillance video shows Balat allegedly purchasing a 20-foot roll of consumer safety fuse at a Pennsylvania fireworks store.

Saturday, about 12:30 p.m.: A protest and counter-protest unfold near East End Avenue and East 87th Street outside Gracie Mansion. Authorities say Balat and Kayumi ignite and throw two improvised explosive devices toward the protest area. No injuries are reported.

Saturday afternoon: NYPD officers arrest both suspects at the scene. Bomb technicians determine the devices were viable improvised explosive devices, not smoke bombs. Officials later say at least one device contained triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a highly volatile explosive.

Sunday: Investigators recover a third device from a vehicle linked to the suspects parked near Gracie Mansion.

Monday: Federal prosecutors unseal a criminal complaint charging both men with terrorism-related offenses. Officials say the case is being investigated as ISIS-inspired terrorism.

The developments come as police also responded to a separate scare near Gracie Mansion. A suspicious thermos-type container with liquid inside and tape around it was found in Carl Schurz Park on Sunday, according to law enforcement sources. Authorities later determined the object was not a threat.

The investigation into the bombing attempt remains ongoing.