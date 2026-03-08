Improvised explosive device thrown into crowd during Gracie Mansion protests: NYPD

The Brief One of the devices deployed during the Gracie Manion protests was found to be an improvised explosive device. The second device is still being analyzed. Two suspects have been taken into custody for their alleged roles.



A device deployed during dueling demonstrations outside Grace Mansion in New York City on Saturday has been found to be an improvised explosive device, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced on Sunday that the device was determined not to be a hoax device or a smoke bomb.

"It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death," Tisch said on X.

A second device is still being analyzed.

The backstory:

Violence erupted outside the New York City mayor's official residence when more than 100 people gathered for dueling protests around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers eventually had to separate both protests.

The initial protest was called "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City," and included a group of about 20 people "associated with far-right provocateur Jake Lang," according to police. More than 120 people showed up for a counter-protest called "Run the Nazis out of New York City."

Police say a counter-protester, identified as 18-year-old Emir Balat, lit and threw a device into the crowd. It hit a barrier and put itself out. Balat then ran to retrieve a similar device from another man, identified as 19-year-old Ibrahim Nikk, lit the device, ran towards the protest and dropped the device.

Dig deeper:

Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi were both arrested at the scene on Saturday and are currently in custody in connection with the devices, according to police.

Four other people were arrested, including one protester from the original group accused of pepper spraying counter-protesters, and three others accused of disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic. Police have yet to release their identities.

What they're saying:

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani released the following statement regarding the protests:

"Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.

What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are."