Latest on the NYC bomb plot: What we know about the suspects

The Brief Two Pennsylvania teens are charged with federal terrorism offenses after allegedly throwing potentially lethal homemade bombs containing TATP outside Gracie Mansion, with one suspect allegedly saying he wanted an attack "even bigger" than the Boston Marathon bombing. The FBI executed a search warrant at a Langhorne, Pa., storage facility, where agents recovered explosive materials and carried out controlled detonations overnight. Police said there was no danger to the public. Both suspects had no known criminal records and attended Pennsylvania high schools. Investigators are now reviewing their digital activity to determine whether they were directly recruited by ISIS or radicalized online and acting alone.



The two teens accused of throwing improvised explosive devices outside Gracie Mansion over the weekend are now facing federal terrorism charges, as investigators work to determine whether they acted alone in what authorities describe as an ISIS-inspired plot.

Explosive devices were ‘real and potentially lethal’

What we know:

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the two devices that ignited during anti-Islam protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence on Saturday were "real and potentially lethal." Authorities say the devices contained explosive materials, including TATP — a highly volatile substance that has been used in past terrorist attacks.

According to a federal criminal complaint, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both from Pennsylvania, arrived in New York City about an hour before they allegedly tossed two homemade bombs into the crowd.

Photos included in the complaint show Balat holding and throwing one of the devices toward protesters.

Court documents state he then ran toward Kayumi, took a second explosive device and threw it toward police officers.

A third device was found inside the suspects’ car on Sunday, though authorities said it tested negative for explosives.

‘Even bigger’ than Boston Marathon bombing

Investigators say Balat waived his Miranda rights after his arrest and made statements pledging allegiance to ISIS.

When asked whether he was familiar with the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing — which killed three people — and if that was what he hoped to accomplish, Balat allegedly responded, "No, even bigger."

ISIS motivations

According to prosecutors, as he was being placed into an NYPD vehicle, someone in the crowd asked why he did it. Body-worn camera footage cited in the complaint shows Kayumi responding, "ISIS."

After waiving his Miranda rights, Kayumi told investigators he had watched ISIS propaganda on his phone and said his actions were partly inspired by the terror group.

Suspects charged with using weapons of mass destruction

Both teens are charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

They appeared before a federal judge in New York City on Monday and were ordered held without bail.

Pennsylvania search

The FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant Monday at a Public Storage facility on South Flowers Mill Road in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, in connection with the case.

According to Middletown Township police, residents in the area may have heard several loud bangs overnight. Authorities said the FBI safely disposed of explosive materials recovered during the execution of the search warrants. The detonations were carried out by trained personnel in a controlled manner as part of the ongoing federal investigation.

Police emphasized that while the noise may have startled nearby residents, there was no danger to the public at any time. The operation at the storage facility has since concluded, and the location has returned to normal operations.

A federal source previously told Fox News that investigators conducted a controlled detonation of homemade improvised explosive devices recovered at the site.

Both suspects attended high schools in Pennsylvania.

Balat, 18, had been enrolled in the Neshaminy School District’s Virtual Academy and had not attended in-person classes at Neshaminy High School since September 2025, according to Superintendent Jason Bowman. Bowman said there are no known security concerns related to the high school or other district schools.

Kayumi, 19, is a resident of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 2024 from Council Rock North High School, according to the Council Rock School District.

Authorities say neither suspect has a prior criminal record.

Outside court Monday, Balat’s attorney, Mehdi Essmidi, described his client as a high school senior with "complicated stuff going on" in his personal life.

"I believe he’s 18, and he doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing," Essmidi said, adding that he did not believe Balat and Kayumi had known each other for very long.

Ongoing investigation

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Mamdani held his first news conference from Gracie Mansion on Monday, after moving into the official mayoral residence with his w Expand

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement that the suspects should be held "fully accountable" for their actions.

What's next:

Investigators are now reviewing the suspects’ internet and social media activity to determine whether they were directly recruited by ISIS or radicalized online and acting independently.

The case remains under active investigation.