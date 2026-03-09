2 charged with attempting to support ISIS in Gracie Mansion bomb plot

The Brief Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, are charged in federal court with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction and multiple explosives offenses. Prosecutors say the pair attempted to detonate two improvised explosive devices during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion, and investigators determined at least one device contained the highly volatile explosive TATP. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says both Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, admitted to working on behalf of ISIS.



The two individuals accused of bringing explosives to a protest outside Gracie Mansion have been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction and related offenses in an unsealed federal complaint.

What we know:

Emir Balat, 18, appeared in federal court at 2 p.m. today.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch held a press conference unsealing the federal complaint charging Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi.

Tisch says both Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, admitted to working on behalf of ISIS.

What are the charges?

Dig deeper:

Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are charged with attempted provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of explosive materials, interstate transportation and receipt of explosives, and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

Explosive devices

Federal prosecutors allege the pair attempted to detonate two improvised explosive devices Saturday near the mayor’s Upper East Side residence during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion.

Authorities have said the case is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, one device was ignited in a crosswalk at East End Avenue and East 87th Street and another was deployed on the west side of East End Avenue between East 86th and East 87th streets. No injuries were reported.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani provided this statement regarding the announcement:

"Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi have been charged with committing a heinous act of terrorism and proclaiming their allegiance to ISIS. They should be held fully accountable for their actions.

We will continue to keep New Yorkers safe. We will not tolerate terrorism or violence in our city."

The backstory:

Preliminary testing by the NYPD bomb squad and FBI special agent bomb technicians determined the devices were improvised explosive devices, not smoke bombs or hoaxes. Officials said at least one device contained triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a highly volatile homemade explosive that has been used in attacks worldwide.

Authorities also recovered a third device from a vehicle linked to the suspects parked nearby, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials have said the devices were capable of causing serious injury or death.

Federal indictment

What's next:

If convicted on the most serious charges, the defendants could face decades in federal prison.

The investigation remains ongoing.