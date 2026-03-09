Homemade bomb near Mamdani’s home investigated as ISIS-inspired terror

The Brief Police say two Pennsylvania teens ignited improvised explosive devices near Gracie Mansion during a protest, and the case is now being investigated as ISIS-inspired terrorism. Investigators determined the devices were not smoke bombs but viable IEDs containing TATP, a highly volatile explosive that officials say could have caused serious injury or death. A third device was recovered from a vehicle linked to the suspects, who were arrested at the scene and are expected to face federal charges.



Police are investigating explosive devices ignited near Gracie Mansion during a weekend protest as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.

What we know:

Two Pennsylvania teenagers are in custody and are expected to face federal charges in connection with the incident.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators have determined that two devices ignited during Saturday’s protest were viable improvised explosive devices capable of causing serious harm.

The backstory:

The violence erupted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near East End Avenue and East 87th Street, where a protest organized by far-right activist Jake Lang drew a larger group of counterdemonstrators.

Police said tensions escalated quickly, and two devices were ignited and deployed; one in a crosswalk at East End Avenue and East 87th Street and the other on the west side of East End Avenue between East 86th and East 87th streets.

"New York City will never tolerate violence, whether from protests or counter-protests…" — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Preliminary testing conducted by the NYPD bomb squad and FBI special agent bomb technicians, in consultation with an FBI chemist, determined the devices "were not hoax devices nor smoke bombs," Tisch said.

"They were improvised explosive devices that could have caused serious injury or death," she said.

Explosive devices

A homemade explosive device is seen on the ground after a left-wing protester throws the device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen Expand

The New York Police Department said the third device was found inside a vehicle parked on East End Avenue between East 81st and East 82nd streets, near the mayor’s Upper East Side residence. The bomb squad searched the vehicle for several hours Sunday, deploying a robot to examine the car, which investigators believe belongs to the suspects.

Investigators also identified the energetic material used in at least one device.

"Our analysis showed that one of the devices deployed by the subjects contained the substance triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP," Tisch said. "TATP is a dangerous and highly volatile homemade explosive that has been used in IED attacks around the world."

Mamdani's response

They faced a chaotic situation that very quickly could have become far more dangerous," Mamdani said of responding officers. "While I found this protest appalling, I will not waver in my belief that it should be allowed to happen. Ours is a free society where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not belong only to those we agree with. It belongs to everyone."

Suspects identified

Police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Authorities searched their homes as part of the investigation. The two have not yet been formally charged.

According to police, the pair are accused of throwing and igniting two devices during a protest Saturday afternoon outside Gracie Mansion.

Anti-Muslim protests

Dig deeper:

Investigators allege that Balat lit the first device and threw it toward the protest area, where it struck a barrier and landed feet from police officers. He then allegedly took a second device from Kayumi, lit it and dropped it.

One device ignited, producing smoke. No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested both suspects at the scene.

Possible ISIS connection

Local perspective:

Bomb squad technicians rendered both devices safe, and explosive evidence samples are being sent to an FBI laboratory for further testing.

The investigation remains ongoing.